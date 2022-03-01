International
LIVE: UN General Assembly Emergency Session on Ukraine – Day 2
https://sputniknews.com/20220301/hunter-bidens-ex-business-partner-gets-jail-time-over-fraud-scheme-says-media-1093493470.html
Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Partner Gets Jail Time Over Fraud Scheme, Says Media
Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Partner Gets Jail Time Over Fraud Scheme, Says Media
Prior to being arrested in relation to the case, Archer reportedly served on the board of the Ukraine-based energy company Burisma together with Hunter Biden. 01.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-01T16:32+0000
2022-03-01T16:32+0000
us
hunter biden
partner
fraud
sentencing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107728/25/1077282541_43:0:1920:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_47fb399c0e854b0efdd852dade1e720d.jpg
Devon Archer, former business partner of Hunter Biden, has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for his involvement in a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe called Oglala Sioux of around $60 million in bonds, the New York Post reports.In addition to the jail time, Archer, who was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud, is expected to pay over $15 million in forfeiture by himself and over $43 million in restitution with his co-defendants.Prior to being arrested, Archer served on the board of the Ukraine-based energy company Burisma together with Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, the newspaper notes.The New York Post points out, however, that Hunter “had no connection” to the fraud scheme Archer was sentenced for.Meanwhile, Archer himself reportedly maintains his innocence and seeks to appeal the conviction and sentence, with him and his attorney Matthew Schwartz arguing that Devon was taken advantage of by those who sought to use him in the scheme.Regarding his involvement in the fraud, Archer said that he "was doing too many things at once and not paying enough attention," and that he has "deep remorse for the victims of the crime."The scheme in question reportedly involved Archer and his co-defendants purchasing over $60 million in bonds from the Oglala Sioux and using them to "build a financial services mega-company," instead of using them for an annuity.Judge Abrams, however, noted at the sentencing that Archer was not the leader of the scheme and did not attempt to obstruct justice and that he did not profit from the fraud and even lost money because of it.
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/hunter-bidens-former-girlfriend-secretly-testifies-in-potus-sons-tax-probe-report-says-1093256730.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107728/25/1077282541_462:0:1870:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_eebb7e1a0b7474d1331e24318521d6af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, hunter biden, partner, fraud, sentencing

Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Partner Gets Jail Time Over Fraud Scheme, Says Media

16:32 GMT 01.03.2022
CC BY 2.0 / QuinceMedia / Gavel
Gavel - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2022
CC BY 2.0 / QuinceMedia /
SubscribeGoogle news
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Prior to being arrested in relation to the case, Archer reportedly served on the board of the Ukraine-based energy company Burisma together with Hunter Biden.
Devon Archer, former business partner of Hunter Biden, has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for his involvement in a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe called Oglala Sioux of around $60 million in bonds, the New York Post reports.
In addition to the jail time, Archer, who was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud, is expected to pay over $15 million in forfeiture by himself and over $43 million in restitution with his co-defendants.
"There’s no dispute about the harm caused to real people," said Manhattan Judge Ronnie Abrams who sentenced Arcer, and who described Oglala Sioux as one of the poorest tribes in the United States.
Prior to being arrested, Archer served on the board of the Ukraine-based energy company Burisma together with Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, the newspaper notes.
The New York Post points out, however, that Hunter “had no connection” to the fraud scheme Archer was sentenced for.
Meanwhile, Archer himself reportedly maintains his innocence and seeks to appeal the conviction and sentence, with him and his attorney Matthew Schwartz arguing that Devon was taken advantage of by those who sought to use him in the scheme.
"He came under the influence of a person he trusted too much and didn’t ask enough questions," Schwartz said.
Regarding his involvement in the fraud, Archer said that he "was doing too many things at once and not paying enough attention," and that he has "deep remorse for the victims of the crime."
In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
Hunter Biden's Former Girlfriend Secretly Testifies in POTUS Son's Tax Probe, Report Says
22 February, 06:03 GMT
The scheme in question reportedly involved Archer and his co-defendants purchasing over $60 million in bonds from the Oglala Sioux and using them to "build a financial services mega-company," instead of using them for an annuity.
"Archer became a key player in the scheme, anticipating that, when the scheme succeeded, he would helm the resulting conglomerate and, ultimately, reap massive profits from its sale," the prosecution wrote in a sentencing memo.
Judge Abrams, however, noted at the sentencing that Archer was not the leader of the scheme and did not attempt to obstruct justice and that he did not profit from the fraud and even lost money because of it.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала