How UEFA's Decision to Cut Ties With Russia's Gazprom Will Hurt Europe's Football Body Financially

How UEFA's Decision to Cut Ties With Russia's Gazprom Will Hurt Europe's Football Body Financially

Sports bodies across the world may be ending their association with Russian corporations over Russia's military operation in Ukraine to demilitarise and...

UEFA's decision to terminate their lucrative sponsorship deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom would cost the European football body a whopping $46 million a year, hurting them in a big way financially, the British tabloid The Mirror reported on Tuesday.Gazprom has been UEFA's principal sponsor since 2012; alongside the US drink brand Coca Cola, it was one of the main partners of Euro 2020. Only last year, they had agreed to extend the deal until 2024.Moreover, the Russian corporation was also one of the official sponsors of the Champions League, Europe's premier club tournament. With UEFA tearing up the deal, the continental competition will have to find a new partner soon with the second leg of last 16 clashes starting from next week.UEFA's termination of their contract made it a day of double blows for Gazprom as German football club Schalke followed suit, cancelling their partnership with the Russian company.Schalke's deal with Gazprom was inked in 2007 and valued to be worth over $40 million per season.

