https://sputniknews.com/20220301/hindu-nationalists-put-up-posters-in-delhi-blaming-west-for-escalation-in-ukraine--video-1093482045.html
Hindu Nationalists Put Up Posters in Delhi Blaming West for Escalation in Ukraine – Video
Hindu Nationalists Put Up Posters in Delhi Blaming West for Escalation in Ukraine – Video
India abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution on the situation in Ukraine, urging Moscow and Kiev to return to diplomacy to resolve the dispute. Last... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-01T13:56+0000
2022-03-01T13:56+0000
2022-03-01T14:56+0000
india
russia
ukraine
kiev
nato
us
soviet union
vladimir putin
delhi
un security council (unsc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093490692_33:0:925:502_1920x0_80_0_0_62aa70af9fe786368de712bba47f268d.jpg
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, have canvassed across Delhi, including Mandi House, a historic place a few kilometres away from parliament and Prime Minister's office, in support of Russia amid ongoing special military operations in Ukraine.The group also blasted the Ukrainian authorities for arming civilians to fight their "fascist war."The Hindu nationalist has accused Ukrainian authorities of blackmail as the eastern European country failed to receive India's support at the United Nations.Over 10,000 Indian nationals were stuck in different parts of Ukraine as they accused Ukrainian authorities of racial discrimination and violence. On Monday, India's main opposition Congress politician Rahul Gandhi shared a video of Indian students waiting to cross into Poland from Ukraine, showing a Ukrainian border guard kicking one of them.
ukraine
kiev
soviet union
delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093490692_144:0:813:502_1920x0_80_0_0_ec955ea931f03bc13aaf8cd7339af10e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
india, russia, ukraine, kiev, nato, us, soviet union, vladimir putin, delhi, un security council (unsc), hindu sena
Hindu Nationalists Put Up Posters in Delhi Blaming West for Escalation in Ukraine – Video
13:56 GMT 01.03.2022 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 01.03.2022) Subscribe
India abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution on the situation in Ukraine, urging Moscow and Kiev to return to diplomacy to resolve the dispute. Last Thursday, President Vladimir Putin ordered the military operation after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics requested Russia to defend them from Kiev's aggression.
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, have canvassed across Delhi, including Mandi House, a historic place a few kilometres away from parliament and Prime Minister's office, in support of Russia amid ongoing special military operations in Ukraine.
"The bilateral dispute between the two countries has been exponentially escalated by the unnecessary interference of the western countries, leading to inconvenience and endangered other countries," Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, said on Tuesday.
The group also blasted the Ukrainian authorities for arming civilians to fight their "fascist war."
The Hindu nationalist has accused Ukrainian authorities of blackmail as the eastern European country failed to receive India's support at the United Nations.
"India as a sovereign nation has every right to take a stand as per her interests and relationship, and no country or their citizens have the right to humiliate and beat up our citizens," Gupta added.
Over 10,000 Indian nationals were stuck in different parts of Ukraine as they accused Ukrainian authorities of racial discrimination and violence.
On Monday, India's main opposition Congress politician Rahul Gandhi shared a video of Indian students waiting to cross into Poland from Ukraine, showing a Ukrainian border guard kicking one of the
m.