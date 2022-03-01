https://sputniknews.com/20220301/hindu-nationalists-put-up-posters-in-delhi-blaming-west-for-escalation-in-ukraine--video-1093482045.html

Hindu Nationalists Put Up Posters in Delhi Blaming West for Escalation in Ukraine – Video

Hindu Nationalists Put Up Posters in Delhi Blaming West for Escalation in Ukraine – Video

India abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution on the situation in Ukraine, urging Moscow and Kiev to return to diplomacy to resolve the dispute. Last... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-01T13:56+0000

2022-03-01T13:56+0000

2022-03-01T14:56+0000

india

russia

ukraine

kiev

nato

us

soviet union

vladimir putin

delhi

un security council (unsc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093490692_33:0:925:502_1920x0_80_0_0_62aa70af9fe786368de712bba47f268d.jpg

Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, have canvassed across Delhi, including Mandi House, a historic place a few kilometres away from parliament and Prime Minister's office, in support of Russia amid ongoing special military operations in Ukraine.The group also blasted the Ukrainian authorities for arming civilians to fight their "fascist war."The Hindu nationalist has accused Ukrainian authorities of blackmail as the eastern European country failed to receive India's support at the United Nations.Over 10,000 Indian nationals were stuck in different parts of Ukraine as they accused Ukrainian authorities of racial discrimination and violence. On Monday, India's main opposition Congress politician Rahul Gandhi shared a video of Indian students waiting to cross into Poland from Ukraine, showing a Ukrainian border guard kicking one of them.

ukraine

kiev

soviet union

delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

india, russia, ukraine, kiev, nato, us, soviet union, vladimir putin, delhi, un security council (unsc), hindu sena