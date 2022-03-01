International
BREAKING: Russian Armed Forces Will Continue Ukraine Op Until They Achieve Their Goals, Shoigu Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220301/google-says-blocks-youtube-channels-connected-to-sputnik-rt-in-europe-1093473243.html
Google Blocking YouTube Channels Connected to Sputnik, RT in Europe
Google Blocking YouTube Channels Connected to Sputnik, RT in Europe
On Tuesday, Google Europe stated that they are blocking YouTube channels "connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately". 01.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-01T08:21+0000
2022-03-01T09:26+0000
youtube
google
ursula von der leyen
russia
ukraine
rt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105947/79/1059477945_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_076f78cc9af6f6bf41225134739b14eb.png
According to a statement made on Twitter by the company, "It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action".The move follows President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's announcement that the European Union intends to ban state-owned Russian media outlets, including Sputnik, RT and their subsidiaries, as part of new sanctions imposed on the country amid its military operation in Ukraine.On Monday, Instagram, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, restricted access to Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster across the European Union.Instagram service is unavailable for members of the Sputnik team in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Czech Republic.Furthermore, the TikTok accounts of Russia-affiliated media resources, including RT and Sputnik, are now unavailable to users in the European Union, according to reports, with Sputnik correspondents in Spain and Germany confirming denied access in the early hours of Tuesday, local time.The targeting of Russian foreign language media by Western governments is part and parcel of a broad package of measures taken by the US, the EU and their allies against Russia over its ongoing military operation in Ukraine. Other measures include tough new banking and personal sanctions, and the shutdown of airspace to Russian commercial aircraft. Moscow is carrying out a speacial operation in Ukraine to demilitarize and denazify the country after a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics which have faced weeks of intensified artillery and mortar attacks by Ukrainian forces.These unprecedented bans are a clear assault on free speech, but you can still follow Sputnik on Telegram to avoid missing all the important news!Our Telegram channels:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusGlobal news — https://t.me/sputniknewsintSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
https://sputniknews.com/20220228/instagram-accounts-of-sputnik-restricted-around-europe-1093462570.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220227/von-der-leyen-rt-sputnik-will-no-longer-be-able-to-spread-their-lies-to-saw-division-in-eu-1093426464.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220228/russian-air-forces-dominate-airspace-over-ukraine-mod-says-1093442214.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105947/79/1059477945_122:0:1082:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b073e9dd379d88248d3251cfef12521b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
youtube, google, ursula von der leyen, russia, ukraine, rt

Google Blocking YouTube Channels Connected to Sputnik, RT in Europe

08:21 GMT 01.03.2022 (Updated: 09:26 GMT 01.03.2022)
CC0 / / YouTube logo
YouTube logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2022
CC0 / /
SubscribeGoogle news
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
On Tuesday, Google Europe stated that they are blocking YouTube channels "connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately".
According to a statement made on Twitter by the company, "It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action".
The move follows President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's announcement that the European Union intends to ban state-owned Russian media outlets, including Sputnik, RT and their subsidiaries, as part of new sanctions imposed on the country amid its military operation in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's interview with Sputnik correspondents - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2022
Access to Instagram, Facebook & TikTok Accounts of Sputnik Restricted Across Europe
Yesterday, 21:01 GMT
On Monday, Instagram, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, restricted access to Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster across the European Union.
"We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media. Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time," Meta’s Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg said on Twitter on Monday.
Presentation of the major international news brand, Sputnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Von der Leyen: RT & Sputnik 'Will No Longer Be Able to Spread Their Lies to Sow Division in EU'
27 February, 16:39 GMT
Instagram service is unavailable for members of the Sputnik team in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Czech Republic.
Furthermore, the TikTok accounts of Russia-affiliated media resources, including RT and Sputnik, are now unavailable to users in the European Union, according to reports, with Sputnik correspondents in Spain and Germany confirming denied access in the early hours of Tuesday, local time.
The targeting of Russian foreign language media by Western governments is part and parcel of a broad package of measures taken by the US, the EU and their allies against Russia over its ongoing military operation in Ukraine. Other measures include tough new banking and personal sanctions, and the shutdown of airspace to Russian commercial aircraft.
Moscow is carrying out a speacial operation in Ukraine to demilitarize and denazify the country after a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics which have faced weeks of intensified artillery and mortar attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Russian Air Force MiG-31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Russian Air Forces Dominate Airspace Over Ukraine, MoD Says
Yesterday, 09:40 GMT
These unprecedented bans are a clear assault on free speech, but you can still follow Sputnik on Telegram to avoid missing all the important news!
Our Telegram channels:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала