https://sputniknews.com/20220301/google-says-blocks-youtube-channels-connected-to-sputnik-rt-in-europe-1093473243.html

Google Blocking YouTube Channels Connected to Sputnik, RT in Europe

Google Blocking YouTube Channels Connected to Sputnik, RT in Europe

On Tuesday, Google Europe stated that they are blocking YouTube channels "connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately". 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-01T08:21+0000

2022-03-01T08:21+0000

2022-03-01T09:26+0000

youtube

google

ursula von der leyen

russia

ukraine

rt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105947/79/1059477945_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_076f78cc9af6f6bf41225134739b14eb.png

According to a statement made on Twitter by the company, "It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action".The move follows President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's announcement that the European Union intends to ban state-owned Russian media outlets, including Sputnik, RT and their subsidiaries, as part of new sanctions imposed on the country amid its military operation in Ukraine.On Monday, Instagram, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, restricted access to Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster across the European Union.Instagram service is unavailable for members of the Sputnik team in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Czech Republic.Furthermore, the TikTok accounts of Russia-affiliated media resources, including RT and Sputnik, are now unavailable to users in the European Union, according to reports, with Sputnik correspondents in Spain and Germany confirming denied access in the early hours of Tuesday, local time.The targeting of Russian foreign language media by Western governments is part and parcel of a broad package of measures taken by the US, the EU and their allies against Russia over its ongoing military operation in Ukraine. Other measures include tough new banking and personal sanctions, and the shutdown of airspace to Russian commercial aircraft. Moscow is carrying out a speacial operation in Ukraine to demilitarize and denazify the country after a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics which have faced weeks of intensified artillery and mortar attacks by Ukrainian forces.These unprecedented bans are a clear assault on free speech, but you can still follow Sputnik on Telegram to avoid missing all the important news!Our Telegram channels:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusGlobal news — https://t.me/sputniknewsintSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

https://sputniknews.com/20220228/instagram-accounts-of-sputnik-restricted-around-europe-1093462570.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220227/von-der-leyen-rt-sputnik-will-no-longer-be-able-to-spread-their-lies-to-saw-division-in-eu-1093426464.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220228/russian-air-forces-dominate-airspace-over-ukraine-mod-says-1093442214.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

youtube, google, ursula von der leyen, russia, ukraine, rt