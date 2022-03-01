https://sputniknews.com/20220301/end-the-imperialist-expansionism-us-progressives-demand-nato-be-disbanded-1093467424.html

'End the Imperialist Expansionism': US Progressives Demand NATO Be Disbanded

Russia has repeatedly said that NATO failed to take into account Moscow’s security concerns related to the concentration of its military capacity near Russian... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have slammed the United States’ “imperialist expansionism” and failure to respond to Russia’s security demands and called for the dissolution of NATO's Western alliance, according to an official statement.While accusing Russia of “aggression”, DSA said that the US has “set the stage for this conflict”.At the end of 2021, Russia proposed drafts of a treaty with the US and NATO on security guarantees, including a stop to the alliance’s eastward expansion and establishment of military bases in post-Soviet countries. The proposals also contained the non-deployment of NATO strike weapons near Russian borders and the withdrawal of alliance forces in Eastern Europe to the positions of 1997.After a series of heavy strikes by the Ukrainian military against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, President Putin said that the situation “require decisive and immediate action” as the republics of the Donbass “have asked for help”.According to the Russian leader, all responsibility for the bloodshed lies on the Ukrainian authorities. He called on the Ukrainian military not to follow their “criminal” orders and lay down their arms.Later, the Russian Defence Ministry stressed that the Russian Armed Forces aren't launching any strikes on Ukrainian cities, and are targeting only military infrastructure. Moscow stressed that it is not interested in Ukrainian territory and would withdraw its forces after the “demilitarisation” and “denazification” of Kiev, which refused to comply with the Minsk agreements and has waged war in the Donbass region, is concluded.

