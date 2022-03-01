https://sputniknews.com/20220301/double-standards--hypocrisy-at-its-finest-tweeps-weigh-in-on-fifa-uefa-russia-ban-1093484321.html

'Double Standards & Hypocrisy At Its Finest’: Tweeps Weigh in On FIFA, UEFA Russia Ban

'Double Standards & Hypocrisy At Its Finest’: Tweeps Weigh in On FIFA, UEFA Russia Ban

As Western nations have targeted Russia's banking and financial systems over Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine with the goal of demilitarising and... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-01T13:51+0000

2022-03-01T13:51+0000

2022-03-01T13:51+0000

fifa

uefa

russia

ukraine

sanctions

situation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082341454_0:106:2777:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_112c889e4fa190af8c3903cab9c9bdb3.jpg

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore has called out sanctioning Russian athletes and citizens over Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.Collymore pointed out that American workers had not been "kicked out of the UK" after Washington took a decision to "illegally invade Iraq", asking on his social media accounts why individual Russians would now be "denied the ability to work legally".The then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair had ordered UK troops to participate in the 2003 US coalition-led invasion of Iraq, which had been driven by the argument that the Saddam Hussein government possessed an active weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programme. This fact was subsequently proven false, as no stockpiles of WMDs or an active WMD programme were ever discovered in Iraq.Collymore was responding to an earlier tweet by a sports commentator for The Telegraph, Ben Rumsby, who set off a twitter thread after weighing in on Fifa suspending Russia’s national teams from international football and all club sides from Fifa and Uefa competitions until further notice.In response to Collymore’s questioning of double standards at play, many on social media agreed that his comment was absolutely “spot on”.Others on Twitter praised “brave” Stan Collymore for saying “the obvious”.After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special operation in Ukraine, aimed at protecting the residents of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, as well as to demilitarize and 'denazify' Ukraine, the football organisation, UEFA, condemned Moscow's actions along with the US and its allies.UEFA stripped Russia of hosting this year's final of the Champions League, announcing that the world's most prestigious club football tournament was to be moved from Saint Petersburg to Paris, with the game held at the Stade de France stadium.On 27 February the international football body FIFA and its European counterpart, UEFA, banned Russian teams from competing in international tournaments, including the men's World Cup in Qatar in November-December and the women's European Championship, scheduled to be held in England in July.Russia's sports minister, Oleg Matytsin, reacted to the UEFA and FIFA moves by saying:"It is necessary to carefully analyse the decision of FIFA and UEFA. Assess the reasons... After that, we will do everything possible to restore the rights of our athletes."The Russian Ministry of Sport also voiced regret over UEFA's decision regarding the Champions League final in a press release, adding:

https://sputniknews.com/20220225/-uefa-to-move-champions-league-final-from-russia-to-france-amid-situation-with-ukraine-media-says-1093361687.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

fifa, uefa, russia, ukraine, sanctions