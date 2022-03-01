https://sputniknews.com/20220301/anti-vaccine-mandate-rally-flops-as-dc-bound-peoples-convoy-hits-roadbumps-ahead-of-bidens-sotu-1093500908.html

Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally Flops as DC-Bound 'People's Convoy' Hits Roadbumps Ahead of Biden's SOTU

Roadblocks and speedbumps are accompanying some American truckers hoping to protest US President Joe Biden's pandemic-era mandates by bringing a 'Freedom Convoy' that blocked roads in Canada to Washington, DC, on Tuesday, March 1—the date of Biden's first State of the Union address.It appears a number of the convoy hopefuls have had their hopes dashed after learning that their employer is not along for the ride. Penske, a US-based trucking company, reportedly wants no part of the protest, according to Texas resident Jeff Sandberg, who claims he was left sidelined after Penske remotely shut down his rented big rig.Penske reportedly canceled the rental shortly after Sandberg was featured in the article, which noted that the truck was covered in banners emblazoned with slogans like, "We Will Not Comply!!" and the anti-Biden "Let’s Go Brandon" meme. 'The People's Convoy,' the leading convoy, allegedly raised some $1.5 million by the time it began the trek from Adelanto, California, last week. The group notably used motorways in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Illinois, despite prior warnings from state authorities. While a number of stops were planned along the way, organizers of the smaller 'Freedom Convoy USA' had to reroute their jaunt and combine with the People's Convoy after only five big rigs showed up at the convoy's second stop in Las Vegas, Nevada.This particular group was attempting to make it to Washington, DC, by Biden's March 1 SOTU address to the US public. When it came time for a 'Stage of Freedom' rally staged for truckers and convoy-affiliated demonstrators, there was a noticeable lack of social media activity from organizer Kyle Sefcik.Federal and local authorities have been activated in the nation's capital in anticipation of any staged demonstration, but these possible events are not expected to occur within DC proper. US Capitol Police confirmed on Sunday that, out of an abundance of caution, security fencing erected around the US Capitol building ahead of the January 6 insurrection would be reinstalled prior to the SOTU address. Additionally, the Pentagon has authorized as many as 700 National Guard personnel to assist with Metropolitan Police and Capitol Police affairs in an unarmed capacity. The demonstrators believe that the US government should immediately cease the national emergency that provides Biden's government with powers to streamline a federal COVID-19 response. Some of the protesters have demanded congressional hearings into the origin of the pandemic.Vishal Singh, who documented the days-long inception of the US Freedom Convoy protest, noted American, Canadian, and Trump flags were among the banners flown by protesters. Far-right flags were also seen, including those associated with the Three Percenters, an American and Canadian anti-government militia. Three Percenters, or Threepers, tout gun rights and back the baseless claim that only 3% of American colonists fought against the British during the American Revolution. Supporters of the convoy were seen waving flags and cheering on truckers from an overpass in Oklahoma. Oklahoma authorities have linked at least one highway accident to the US trucker convoy. The original 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa, Canada, ended last month after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergency Act granting the Canadian government a 30-day period of extraordinary powers, including the authority to prohibit public assembly and movement, as well as the use of identified property. The 1988 law was revoked by Trudeau shortly after riot gear-clad officers arrested nearly 200 people in the streets near the Parliament building. Some protest participants have also seen their bank accounts frozen.

