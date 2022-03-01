International
A Real GOAT: Farm Animal Helps Lawmen Chase Down Suspect
A Real GOAT: Farm Animal Helps Lawmen Chase Down Suspect
At one point during the pursuit, the goat reportedly chased the suspect into the woods and then helped the deputy flush the fleeing man out in the open where...
The sheriff's office in Henry County in Virginia has commended a goat for helping a deputy to apprehend a fleeing suspect during pursuit on foot – and no, this is not a joke.According to Fox News, the incident occurred on 13 February when Deputy David Parnellended was chasing a suspect while investigating a domestic assault case in the Fieldale area of the county.As the deputy chased the suspect across a field, a goat from the property suddenly joined the pursuit of the fleeing man.After the matter was resolved, the goat was returned to its owner, Barker reportedly said.“Sometimes help comes in all shapes and sizes!!” says a Facebook post made by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
A Real GOAT: Farm Animal Helps Lawmen Chase Down Suspect

18:27 GMT 01.03.2022
At one point during the pursuit, the goat reportedly chased the suspect into the woods and then helped the deputy flush the fleeing man out in the open where he was taken into custody.
The sheriff's office in Henry County in Virginia has commended a goat for helping a deputy to apprehend a fleeing suspect during pursuit on foot – and no, this is not a joke.
According to Fox News, the incident occurred on 13 February when Deputy David Parnellended was chasing a suspect while investigating a domestic assault case in the Fieldale area of the county.
As the deputy chased the suspect across a field, a goat from the property suddenly joined the pursuit of the fleeing man.
During the ensuing chase, the goat reportedly chased the suspect into the woods, moving ahead of the pursuing deputy, and eventually helped him flush the man out in the open where he was taken into custody, the media outlet says citing Capt. Scott Barker.
After the matter was resolved, the goat was returned to its owner, Barker reportedly said.
“Sometimes help comes in all shapes and sizes!!” says a Facebook post made by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
