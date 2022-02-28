International
BREAKING: Points of Contact for Common Positions Found at Russia-Ukraine Talks, Russian Delegation Head Says
Wondering What to Watch? Here's 2022's Most Anticipated Movies
As governments relax COVID restrictions around the world, people are returning to cinemas to watch the latest blockbusters.
16:16 GMT 28.02.2022
As governments relax COVID restrictions around the world, people are returning to cinemas to watch the latest blockbusters.
As many of us were spending time at home for these two years and almost forgot the smell of popcorn at the cinema hall and the trembling sense of anticipation before the movie starts, here is the list of upcoming pictures that can please you in 2022.
The Batman
Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis. Oh... and Robert Pattison is Batman.
Release date: 4 March.
Morbius
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Oscar-winner Jared Lito stars.
Release date: 1 April.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers.
Release date: 8 April.
John Wick 4
The fourth instalment of the outstanding John Wick film series presents Keanu Reeves as "Baba Yaga" once again.
Chinese martial arts legend Donnie Yen and English action star Scott Adkins appear in the film. They are joined by Canadian actor Shamier Anderson, Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård, American actor Clancy Brown, and Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada.
The teaser is yet to be revealed, so too the exact release date.
