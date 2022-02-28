https://sputniknews.com/20220228/us-treasury-prohibits-transactions-with-russias-central-bank-wealth-fund-finance-ministry-1093448357.html

US Treasury Prohibits Transactions With Russia's Central Bank, Wealth Fund, Finance Ministry

Despite Moscow repeatedly offering assurances that it has no plans of occupying Ukrainian territory in the course of its ongoing special operation to...

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has prohibited United States persons from engaging in transactions with Russia’s Central Bank, its National Wealth Fund, or Ministry of Finance.Yellen added that in coordination with partners and allies, the US was "following through on key commitments to restrict Russia’s access to these valuable resources.”The United States is also sanctioning Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), as part of its sanctions package over Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. OFAC singled out three entities perceived as "critical" to managing one of Russia’s key sovereign wealth funds: RDIF, its management company, and one of the managing company’s subsidiaries. It was underscored that by blocking these entities, OFAC was "terminating yet another route through which Russia has benefitted from access to the U.S. financial system."The United States is seeking to cut Russia's access not only to dollars but to all vital currencies, "essential for the [Russian operation in Ukraine]," stated a senior US administration official on Monday.Despite newly authorised sanctions, the administration of US President Joe Biden has also issued a general license authorizing certain energy-related transactions with Russia until 24 June to mitigate fallout from the sanctions for the US and allies.Russia announced the beginning of a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February with the goal of defending the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics from a "genocide" of the Russian-speaking population, which had been targeted by Kiev since the right-wing nationalist government seized power in a coup in 2014.On 21 February, amid a heightened Ukrainian military buildup near Donbass and reports of numerous violations of the ceasefire by OSCE observers, Russia recognised the Donbass breakaways as independent republics, which, due to continued Ukrainian attacks, on the night of 23 February formally asked Moscow for military assistance. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the "special military operation" in Ukraine seeks to "demilitarise and denazify" the country.The US and its allies have responded to the developments by ramping up military assistance to Ukraine and heavily sanctioning Russian government officials, banks and businessmen, while ruling out direct military involvement in Ukraine.Moscow has stated that when it took the difficult decision to launch the special operation, it had been prepared to face a broad plethora of sanctions from the West. Russian authorities said they had prepared a plan of action in advance and would provide all necessary support to businesses that fell under the restrictions, ensuring the smooth operation of the economy.

