BREAKING: Points of Contact for Common Positions Found at Russia-Ukraine Talks, Russian Delegation Head Says
White House Says Putin Directive Gives No Reason to Change Nuclear Alert Level at Present
White House Says Putin Directive Gives No Reason to Change Nuclear Alert Level at Present
Last weekend, Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's nuclear deterrence forces to be placed on high alert after "aggressive statements" from...
The United States currently sees no reason to change its nuclear alert levels, the White House said on Monday.This announcement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear deterrence forces to be placed on high alert Sunday following "aggressive statements" from NATO related to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.Last week, Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine after Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics asked Russia for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.The goal of this operation, as described by the Russian government, is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against Ukrainian military infrastructure.Moscow's actions have been condemned by the United States, Japan, and several European countries, which have imposed economic sanctions against Russia as a result.
https://sputniknews.com/20220228/ukrainian-forces-have-mined-most-of-mariupol-holding-residents-hostage-dpr-says-1093439347.html
White House Says Putin Directive Gives No Reason to Change Nuclear Alert Level at Present

16:20 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 16:54 GMT 28.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Charlie RiedelIn this photo taken June 25, 2014, an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D.
In this photo taken June 25, 2014, an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2022
© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
Last weekend, Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's nuclear deterrence forces to be placed on high alert after "aggressive statements" from NATO related to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.
The United States currently sees no reason to change its nuclear alert levels, the White House said on Monday.
This announcement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear deterrence forces to be placed on high alert Sunday following "aggressive statements" from NATO related to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.
"We have not changed our own alerts, and we have not changed our own assessment in that front but we also need to be very clear-eyed about his own use of threats," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told MSNBC.
Last week, Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine after Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics asked Russia for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces stand next to a tripod-mounted missile system outside Kharkov, Ukraine February 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Forces Have Mined Most of Mariupol, Holding Residents Hostage, DPR Says
07:24 GMT
The goal of this operation, as described by the Russian government, is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against Ukrainian military infrastructure.
Moscow's actions have been condemned by the United States, Japan, and several European countries, which have imposed economic sanctions against Russia as a result.
