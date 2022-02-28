https://sputniknews.com/20220228/us-designates-12-people-from-russian-mission-as-persona-non-grata-demanding-they-leave-march-7-1093461682.html

The deterioration in relations between Moscow and the West came after Russia's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

The US has designated 12 people from the Russian mission to the UN as persona non grata and demanded that they leave the country by March 7, Russian envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday.Nebenzia described the measure taken by the US as yet "another hostile step" against the Russian mission.According to the envoy, the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN shows the United States' disrespect for its obligations under the UN Charter and the agreement with the host country.

