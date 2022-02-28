https://sputniknews.com/20220228/us-designates-12-people-from-russian-mission-as-persona-non-grata-demanding-they-leave-march-7-1093461682.html
US Designates 12 People From Russian Mission as Persona Non-Grata, Demanding They Leave March 7
US Designates 12 People From Russian Mission as Persona Non-Grata, Demanding They Leave March 7
The deterioration in relations between Moscow and the West came after Russia's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics...
The US has designated 12 people from the Russian mission to the UN as persona non grata and demanded that they leave the country by March 7, Russian envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday.Nebenzia described the measure taken by the US as yet "another hostile step" against the Russian mission.According to the envoy, the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN shows the United States' disrespect for its obligations under the UN Charter and the agreement with the host country.
US Designates 12 People From Russian Mission as Persona Non-Grata, Demanding They Leave March 7
The deterioration in relations between Moscow and the West came after Russia's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the launch at their request of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine to carry out the "demilitarization" and "denazification" of the country.
The US has designated 12 people from the Russian mission to the UN as persona non grata and demanded that they leave the country by March 7, Russian envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday.
Nebenzia described the measure taken by the US as yet "another hostile step" against the Russian mission.
According to the envoy, the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN shows the United States' disrespect for its obligations under the UN Charter and the agreement with the host country.