Ukrainian Forces Have Mined Most of Mariupol, Holding Residents Hostage, DPR Says

Ukrainian forces have mined most of Mariupol and are holding residents hostage, according to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).It is still premature to talk about the liberation of Mariupol, as retreating units of Ukraine’s forces have been mining the city and not allowing residents to leave, said DPR militia spokesman Eduard Basurin.Thus, entering residential areas might entail human casualties, which we seek to avoid, emphasized Basurin.When the DPR was proclaimed in 2014, Mariupol, with a population of over 450,000, was the second largest city in the republic after Donetsk. However, the Kiev government has been at war with breakaway forces in the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk since spring of that year, when the new authorities in the Ukrainian capital sent troops to try to crush the Donbass uprisings by force.
07:24 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 07:48 GMT 28.02.2022)
It is still premature to talk about the liberation of Mariupol, as retreating units of Ukraine’s forces have been mining the city and not allowing residents to leave, said DPR militia spokesman Eduard Basurin.
Thus, entering residential areas might entail human casualties, which we seek to avoid, emphasized Basurin.
When the DPR was proclaimed in 2014, Mariupol, with a population of over 450,000, was the second largest city in the republic after Donetsk. However, the Kiev government has been at war with breakaway forces in the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk since spring of that year, when the new authorities in the Ukrainian capital sent troops to try to crush the Donbass uprisings by force.