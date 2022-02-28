https://sputniknews.com/20220228/sputnik-polska-no-longer-accessible-in-poland-1093438863.html

Sputnik Polska No Longer Accessible in Poland

Sputnik Polska No Longer Accessible in Poland

Earlier, EU Foreign Ministers have agreed to ban the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency in the European Union. 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Sputnik Polska website is not available to users in Poland.Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU Foreign Ministers have agreed to ban RT and the Sputnik news agency in the European Union.On Sunday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the сommission would impose a ban on state-owned Russian media outlets in the EU, which she said would include RT, Sputnik and their subsidiaries.Prior to that, Google announced its decision to pause the ability of Russian state-owned media to monetise content with ads on all of its platforms amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

