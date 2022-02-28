https://sputniknews.com/20220228/sag-awards-2022-popular-korean-show-squid-game-actors-lee-jung-jae-jung-ho-yeon-win-top-honours-1093435851.html

SAG Awards 2022: Popular Korean Show 'Squid Game' Actors Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon Win Top Honours

The popular Korean survival thriller 'Squid Game' is touted as one of the most-watched non-English language shows on Netflix, starring Lee Jung-Jae, Jung... 28.02.2022

'Squid Game', a Korean drama, set a new benchmark after its actress Jung Ho Yeon and actor Lee Jung Jae were bestowed the top honours at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2022 held on Sunday at the Barker Hangar hall in Santa Monica, California.While Jung, 27, bagged the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, her co-star Lee too took home the trophy of 'Best Actor' for 'Squid Game'. These awards marked Lee and Jung's first-ever SAG Award nominations and wins.Awestruck by the announcement of her name for the award, Jung got emotional while receiving the award and delivering her speech. "First and foremost thank you so much. I've sat many a times watching you on the big screen, dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much for making me dream and opening the door for me," Jung said.Lee too was appreciated with a thundering applause by the audience as he received the award for the best actor in the drama series.He beat fellow nominees such as 'Succession' stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and also 'The Morning Show' Billy Crudup to bag the major award.He said, "Oh my! Thank you so much. This is truly huge that has happened to me. I did write something but I don't think I will get to reading it. Thank you so so much SAG Awards. And thank you to the global audience for all the love for 'Squid Game' and thank you 'Squid Game' team."

