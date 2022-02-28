https://sputniknews.com/20220228/russias-fsb-ukrainians-report-attempts-by-kiev-to-use-their-compatriots-for-sabotage-in-russia-1093440666.html
Russia’s FSB: Ukrainians Report Attempts by Kiev to Use Their Compatriots For Sabotage in Russia
Russia's FSB: Ukrainians Report Attempts by Kiev to Use Their Compatriots For Sabotage in Russia
Responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for military help in countering the ceaseless aggression of Ukrainian forces, on 24 February Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and and denazify Ukraine.
Ukrainians are increasingly reporting attempts by Kiev to use their compatriots living and working in Russia for sabotage operations inside the country, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation.The FSB is calling upon all those who have come into contact with individuals that could potentially be used by the Ukrainian special services to conduct subversive activities against Russia's security to step forward and share this information."Please note that the transfer or gathering, on the instructions of foreign intelligence or a person acting in its interests, of information for use against the security of the Russian Federation constitutes a crime under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Russia (espionage), and is punishable by imprisonment for up to 20 years," stated the FSB.It was emphasized that a person was released from criminal liability for committing the specified crime, if they voluntary and in a timely manner notified the authorities or "otherwise contributed to the prevention of further damage to the interests of the Russian Federation."The reports come amid an ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, announced on 24 February by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested to defend them from Kiev aggression. Russian servicemen are expected to leave the country after the operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
Russia’s FSB: Ukrainians Report Attempts by Kiev to Use Their Compatriots For Sabotage in Russia
Responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for military help in countering the ceaseless aggression of Ukrainian forces, on 24 February Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and and denazify Ukraine.
Ukrainians are increasingly reporting attempts by Kiev
to use their compatriots living and working in Russia for sabotage operations inside the country, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation.
The FSB is calling upon all those who have come into contact with individuals that could potentially be used by the Ukrainian special services to conduct subversive activities against Russia’s security to step forward and share this information.
“Please note that the transfer or gathering, on the instructions of foreign intelligence or a person acting in its interests, of information for use against the security of the Russian Federation constitutes a crime under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Russia (espionage), and is punishable by imprisonment for up to 20 years,” stated the FSB.
It was emphasized that a person was released from criminal liability for committing the specified crime, if they voluntary and in a timely manner notified the authorities or “otherwise contributed to the prevention of further damage to the interests of the Russian Federation.”
The reports come amid an ongoing special military operation
in Ukraine, announced on 24 February by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested to defend them from Kiev aggression. Russian servicemen are expected to leave the country after the operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.