Russia’s FSB: Ukrainians Report Attempts by Kiev to Use Their Compatriots For Sabotage in Russia

Ukrainians are increasingly reporting attempts by Kiev to use their compatriots living and working in Russia for sabotage operations inside the country, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation.The FSB is calling upon all those who have come into contact with individuals that could potentially be used by the Ukrainian special services to conduct subversive activities against Russia’s security to step forward and share this information.It was emphasized that a person was released from criminal liability for committing the specified crime, if they voluntary and in a timely manner notified the authorities or “otherwise contributed to the prevention of further damage to the interests of the Russian Federation.”The reports come amid an ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, announced on 24 February by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested to defend them from Kiev aggression. Russian servicemen are expected to leave the country after the operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

