Russian Air Forces Dominate Airspace Over Ukraine, MoD Says
Russian Air Forces Dominate Airspace Over Ukraine, MoD Says
09:40 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 28.02.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian warplanes dominate the airspace over the entire territory of Ukraine, Russian defence ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.
"The Russian aviation has gained dominance in the airspace over the entire territory of Ukraine," Konashenkov told reporters.
Over the past day, the Russian military destroyed eight Buk M-1 combat vehicles, S-300 and Buk M-1 air defence systems, three radio positions with P-14 stations, four combat aircraft on the ground and one in air, the official said, adding that they have also hit 1,114 military infrastructure facilities of Ukraine since the beginning of the operation.
The Russian military completely took control of the territory around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Russian defence ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.
"Russian armed forces have taken control of the cities of Berdyansk and Enerhodar. Russian military personnel fully guard and control the area around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant," Konashenkov told reporters.
Troops of the Lugansk People's Republic, in turn, established control over the settlements of Khvorostyanka, Sukhanivka and Artema, he added.
On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics
(DPR and LPR) for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defenсe Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stated it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
Prior to that, Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed decrees recognising the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.
Russia’s decision to recognise the DPR and LPR comes after a significant deterioration of the situation along the line of contact, as Ukrainian forces intensified the shelling of Donbass.