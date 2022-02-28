https://sputniknews.com/20220228/russian-air-forces-dominate-airspace-over-ukraine-mod-says-1093442214.html

Russian Air Forces Dominate Airspace Over Ukraine, MoD Says

Russian Air Forces Dominate Airspace Over Ukraine, MoD Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian warplanes dominate the airspace over the entire territory of Ukraine, Russian defence ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-28T09:40+0000

2022-02-28T09:40+0000

2022-02-28T09:44+0000

situation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093442050_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e154ac57fb15cb3ff754a4fb2a5ca2a.jpg

"The Russian aviation has gained dominance in the airspace over the entire territory of Ukraine," Konashenkov told reporters.Over the past day, the Russian military destroyed eight Buk M-1 combat vehicles, S-300 and Buk M-1 air defence systems, three radio positions with P-14 stations, four combat aircraft on the ground and one in air, the official said, adding that they have also hit 1,114 military infrastructure facilities of Ukraine since the beginning of the operation.The Russian military completely took control of the territory around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Russian defence ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.Troops of the Lugansk People's Republic, in turn, established control over the settlements of Khvorostyanka, Sukhanivka and Artema, he added.On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defenсe Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stated it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.Prior to that, Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed decrees recognising the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.Russia’s decision to recognise the DPR and LPR comes after a significant deterioration of the situation along the line of contact, as Ukrainian forces intensified the shelling of Donbass.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine