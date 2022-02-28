https://sputniknews.com/20220228/romania-to-block-sputnik-and-stop-broadcasting-of-rt-by-days-end-1093441946.html

Romania to Block Sputnik and Stop Broadcasting of RT by Day's End

Romania to Block Sputnik and Stop Broadcasting of RT by Day's End

Bucharest is the latest country to take measures to crack down on Russian foreign-language media over the crisis in Ukraine. On Sunday, European Commission... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-28T09:10+0000

2022-02-28T09:10+0000

2022-02-28T09:19+0000

romania

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093441946.jpg?1646039940

Romania will block access to Sputnik and cut off broadcasts of RT by the end of the day Monday, the country's cabinet of ministers has announced.

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

romania