International
BREAKING: Romania to Block Sputnik and Stop Broadcasting of RT by Day's End
https://sputniknews.com/20220228/romania-to-block-sputnik-and-stop-broadcasting-of-rt-by-days-end-1093441946.html
Romania to Block Sputnik and Stop Broadcasting of RT by Day's End
Romania to Block Sputnik and Stop Broadcasting of RT by Day's End
Bucharest is the latest country to take measures to crack down on Russian foreign-language media over the crisis in Ukraine. On Sunday, European Commission... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-28T09:10+0000
2022-02-28T09:19+0000
romania
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093441946.jpg?1646039940
Romania will block access to Sputnik and cut off broadcasts of RT by the end of the day Monday, the country's cabinet of ministers has announced.
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
romania

Romania to Block Sputnik and Stop Broadcasting of RT by Day's End

09:10 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 09:19 GMT 28.02.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Bucharest is the latest country to take measures to crack down on Russian foreign-language media over the crisis in Ukraine. On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recommended banning Sputnik and RT across the European Union.
Romania will block access to Sputnik and cut off broadcasts of RT by the end of the day Monday, the country's cabinet of ministers has announced.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала