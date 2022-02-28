https://sputniknews.com/20220228/romania-to-block-sputnik-and-stop-broadcasting-of-rt-by-days-end-1093441946.html
Romania to Block Sputnik and Stop Broadcasting of RT by Day's End
Bucharest is the latest country to take measures to crack down on Russian foreign-language media over the crisis in Ukraine. On Sunday, European Commission... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
Romania will block access to Sputnik and cut off broadcasts of RT by the end of the day Monday, the country's cabinet of ministers has announced.
09:10 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 09:19 GMT 28.02.2022)
Bucharest is the latest country to take measures to crack down on Russian foreign-language media over the crisis in Ukraine. On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recommended banning Sputnik and RT across the European Union.
