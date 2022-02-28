https://sputniknews.com/20220228/rep-higgins-baffles-everybody-online-with-even-dictionary-not-sure-what-his-woke-sky-tweet-means-1093434650.html

Rep. Higgins Baffles Everybody Online, With Even Dictionary Not Sure What His 'Woke Sky' Tweet Means

It appears that Higgins was referring to the current international tension around the situation in Ukraine, and, as it seemed to some of the observers... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

On Sunday, House Republican Clay Higgins of Louisiana sent out a perplexing Tweet that left many netizens scratching their heads, attempting to figure out what it meant. In the tweet, Higgins railed against "millennial leftists" in a rather confusing manner. Higgins' strange post on social media baffled many people, including even Dictionary.com."Can someone translate?" asked journalist Andrew Feinberg."Old man yells at rainbow dot gif," said another netizen."I'm semi-fluent in both MAGA and woke and I can't make sense of this," one user confessed, while another explained that the post was written "in the ancient language of wtf."Higgins was previously chastised for an odd selfie video he took inside Auschwitz, a WW2-era Nazi death camp. Higgins shared a shabbily produced selfie-video from his visit to the camp, which is now housed on-site at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland. The representative brought viewers through some of the camp's most awful locations in over five minutes of footage, and at certain moments even made comments while surrounded by Zyklon B canisters and within a gas chamber.The museum administration led the way with the criticism by saying, "Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It’s not a stage."

