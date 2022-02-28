Rep. Higgins Baffles Everybody Online, With Even Dictionary Not Sure What His 'Woke Sky' Tweet Means
Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., arrives as the House Republican Conference meets to elect a new chair, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 14, 2021.
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
It appears that Higgins was referring to the current international tension around the situation in Ukraine, and, as it seemed to some of the observers, parroted some of the conservative views that this is all about culture wars.
On Sunday, House Republican Clay Higgins of Louisiana sent out a perplexing Tweet that left many netizens scratching their heads, attempting to figure out what it meant.
In the tweet, Higgins railed against "millennial leftists" in a rather confusing manner.
"You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky," he wrote. "You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets."
Rep. Clay Higgins' tweet.
Rep. Clay Higgins' tweet.
© Photo : Twitter
Higgins' strange post on social media baffled many people, including even Dictionary.com.
"We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary," the Twitter account for the website replied to the representative.
A Twitter reaction to Higgins' post.
A Twitter reaction to Higgins' post.
© Photo : Twitter
"Can someone translate?" asked journalist Andrew Feinberg.
"Old man yells at rainbow dot gif," said another netizen.
A Twitter reaction to Higgins' post.
A Twitter reaction to Higgins' post.
© Photo : Twitter
"I'm semi-fluent in both MAGA and woke and I can't make sense of this," one user confessed, while another explained that the post was written "in the ancient language of wtf."
Higgins was previously chastised for an odd selfie video he took inside Auschwitz, a WW2-era Nazi death camp. Higgins shared a shabbily produced selfie-video from his visit to the camp, which is now housed on-site at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland.
The representative brought viewers through some of the camp's most awful locations in over five minutes of footage, and at certain moments even made comments while surrounded by Zyklon B canisters and within a gas chamber.
The museum administration led the way with the criticism by saying, "Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It’s not a stage."