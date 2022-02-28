https://sputniknews.com/20220228/rdif-to-use-all-available-means-to-protect-rights-over-us-sanctions-imposed-on-fund-1093457656.html

RDIF to Use All Available Means to Protect Rights Over US Sanctions Imposed on Fund

RDIF to Use All Available Means to Protect Rights Over US Sanctions Imposed on Fund

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday that it would use all available means to protect its rights, reputation, and lawful... 28.02.2022

"RDIF will use all available means to protect its rights, reputation and lawful interests, including seeking judicial recourse in relevant jurisdictions," RDIF said in a statement.RDIF was never involved in any political activities, does not interact in any way with Ukraine, and always fully complies with laws of the countries where it has its investments, the statement read, adding that the United States has decided to destroy constructive dialogue between countries.RDIF is a key Russian investor in test systems to detect coronavirus infection, anti-COVID medicine as well as in Russian vaccines Sputnik V and Sputnik Light.Earlier, US President Joe Biden directed the Treasury Department to completely block the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in the coming days.Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine following requests for help from the people’s republics in Donbass.

