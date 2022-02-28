International
BREAKING: Latvian Parliament Authorises Country’s Citizens to Fight in Ukraine If Willing
https://sputniknews.com/20220228/latvian-parliament-authorises-countrys-citizens-to-fight-in-ukraine-if-willing-1093439947.html
Latvian Parliament Authorises Country’s Citizens to Fight in Ukraine If Willing
Latvian Parliament Authorises Country’s Citizens to Fight in Ukraine If Willing
On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-28T07:43+0000
2022-02-28T07:46+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
latvia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latvia, ukraine

Latvian Parliament Authorises Country’s Citizens to Fight in Ukraine If Willing

07:43 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 07:46 GMT 28.02.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала