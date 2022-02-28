https://sputniknews.com/20220228/k-dramas-to-watch-this-march-1093446541.html

K-dramas to Watch This March

K-dramas to Watch This March

Many exciting TV series are set to air this Spring – expect drama, comedy, and action. It's about to kick off! 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

This Spring promises to bear fruit for TV fans, with stars including Ahn Bo-hyun, Jin Ki-joo, Lee Soo-hyuk, and Hwang In-yeop set to make a return. Keep an eye out for these two shows:Showtime Begins! The upcoming romantic comedy series starring Park Hae-jin, Jin Ki-joo, and Jung Joon-ho tells the story of professional magician Cha Cha-Woong (Park Hae-jin), who has a secret: he can see ghosts and communicate with them. After he becomes involved with female police officer Go Seul-Hae (Jin Ki-joo), they try to solve cases together with the help of ghosts, and as you may have guessed, the duo's feelings for each other develop. Why HerSouth Korean TV series about lawyers are particularly popular. Oh Soo-Jae stars in a new one as Seo Hyun-Jin, a lawyer at TK Law Firm which is considered the best in South Korea. She is self-righteous but very professional, despite this, she gets demoted due to unfortunate circumstances and ends up working on a low-level case with an old school professor. She then meets Gong Chan (Hwang In-Yeop).... who falls in love with her.

