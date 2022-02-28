International
The IOC also announced its decision to recall the Olympic Orders previously awarded to all people who currently hold prominent positions in the Russian... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
russia, ioc

IOC Recommends Int'l Sports Federations Ban Russian & Belarusian Athletes

14:13 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 15:18 GMT 28.02.2022)
© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSEThe Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, February 24, 2021
The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, February 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2022
© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
The IOC also announced its decision to recall the Olympic Orders previously awarded to all people who currently hold prominent positions in the Russian government.
This file photo taken on February 28, 2015 shows Norway's Therese Johaug celebrating with her three gold medals during the medals ceremony of the women's cross country 30 km mass start classic style competition of the 2015 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Nordic Athletes Withdraw From Russian Competitions in Protest Against Ukraine Operation
25 February, 06:43 GMT
This development comes amid the ongoing military operation Moscow launched in Ukraine last week after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics' authorities asked Russia for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.
