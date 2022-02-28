https://sputniknews.com/20220228/instagram-accounts-of-sputnik-restricted-around-europe-1093462570.html

Access to Instagram, Facebook Accounts of Sputnik Restricted Across Europe

On the eve, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the European Union's intention to ban state-owned Russian media outlets... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

Instagram has restricted access to multiple accounts that belong to Sputnik News Agency, according to an e-mail distributed late on Monday by the platform.The service is unavailable for members of the Sputnik team in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Czech Republic.In addition to that, such e-mails were sent to Sputnik departments in Ukraine and Turkey.Further Сensoring From MetaApart from that, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced that access was restricted to the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency across the European Union, according to the company’s Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg.These unprecedented bans are a clear assault on free speech, but you can still follow Sputnik on Telegram to avoid missing all the important news!Our Telegram channels:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusGlobal news — https://t.me/sputniknewsintSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

