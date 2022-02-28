https://sputniknews.com/20220228/instagram-accounts-of-sputnik-restricted-around-europe-1093462570.html
Access to Instagram, Facebook Accounts of Sputnik Restricted Across Europe
Instagram has restricted access to multiple accounts that belong to Sputnik News Agency, according to an e-mail distributed late on Monday by the platform.The service is unavailable for members of the Sputnik team in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Czech Republic.In addition to that, such e-mails were sent to Sputnik departments in Ukraine and Turkey.Further Сensoring From MetaApart from that, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced that access was restricted to the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency across the European Union, according to the company's Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg.
21:01 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 21:30 GMT 28.02.2022)
On the eve, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the European Union's intention to ban state-owned Russian media outlets, including RT, Sputnik and their subsidiaries, as part of new sanctions imposed on the country amid its military operation in Ukraine.
Instagram has restricted access to multiple accounts that belong to Sputnik News Agency, according to an e-mail distributed late on Monday by the platform.
"Because of an order from the government, court or other authority, access to your account has been restricted in this region," the message says.
The service is unavailable for members of the Sputnik team in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Czech Republic.
In addition to that, such e-mails were sent to Sputnik departments in Ukraine and Turkey.
Further Сensoring From Meta
Apart from that, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced that access was restricted to the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency across the European Union, according to the company’s Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg.
"We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media. Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time," Clegg said on Twitter on Monday.
