India Continues to Provide Insurance Cover For Shipments to Russia

India’s annual bilateral trade with Russia is valued at more than $10 billion. Exporters are concerned about sanctions imposed by the US and its allies on... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-28

2022-02-28T17:39+0000

2022-02-28T17:39+0000

Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC), a government-owned export credit provider, made clear on Monday that it would continue to provide insurance cover for shipments to Russia.The ECGC said media reports about credit cover being withdrawn from exports from 25 February is “factually incorrect".Given the prevailing situation over special military operations in Ukraine, ECGC reviewed the country risk rating of Russia and modified the cover category from Open Cover to Restricted Cover Category – I (RCC-I) for which revolving limits (usually valid for a year) are explicitly approved on a case-to-case basis.Open cover categories enable policyholders to obtain cover more freely.The commerce ministry said that changes made in the credit cover policy would enable exporters/banks in India to assess the export payment realisation prospects from buyers and/or banks in Russia.The government data suggests that India’s annual exports to Russia are worth around $3 billion and India imports more than $7 billion goods from Russia each year.Sanctions on Russian banks by the US and European countries have rendered transactions in dollars and probably euros and sterling very difficult for Russian dealers. Indian exporters expect a rupee payment channel with Russia to minimise the impact of sanctions on annual trade, a mechanism which India applied with Iran in the past.

