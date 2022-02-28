https://sputniknews.com/20220228/india-bjp-observes-12-hour-statewide-shutdown-to-protest-violence-in-west-bengal-civic-polls-1093437156.html

India: BJP Observes 12-Hour Statewide Shutdown to Protest Violence in West Bengal Civic Polls

The federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the main party of opposition in India's state of West Bengal, is observing a 12-hour shutdown to denounce the violence which occurred at the weekend during the civic polls.But the Trinamool Congress government, led by Mamata Banerjee, has directed all state-run and government-funded institutions to remain open, and forbidden state employees to go on leave.The statewide shutdown, which began early in the day, will last until the evening (from 6am to 6pm local time). But essential services such as healthcare, milk supply and the media have been exempted from the shutdown by the protesting BJP, which called for the move.Monday saw BJP workers manning blockades on railway tracks and roads at various places in the state. Some of them - such as at the Hooghly Railway station - opted to protest by squatting on the railway. Roads were blocked in the Nandigram area of the East Medinipur District.During the day, several incidents of clashes between police and BJP supporters were reported from areas such as Cooch Behar and Howrah, as police dispersed the protesters.Some of the protesters in the state's capital, Kolkata, which is the state chief Mamata Banerjee’s election constituency, were arrested for trying to block an important crossing.Some of the media said the BJP's call for a shutdown was not favourably received by the public, and the state police had warned of strong resistance should it take place.Other Opposition Parties Also Protest Violence in Civic PollsCongress is also supporting the shutdown, as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - a parliamentarian and the party's leader in the state - said the shutdown is justified by the issues it raises.He said: "If we had had the influence [in West Bengal], we could have given such a call".The Left Front also announced that their members and politicians would organise a sit-in outside the office of the State Election Commission on Monday afternoon to denounce the violence witnessed in the civic polls.Last Phase of Civic Polls Marred by ViolenceElections were held in more than 2,200 polling wards across 108 civic corporations on Sunday.The BJP alleged that workers employed by the ruling TMC party burnt down a polling booth in Midnapore municipality during the voting.TMC, however, rejected the BJP's allegations with scorn.Violence During PollsIncidents of violence and altercations between local party workers were reported in the North Dum Dum civic ward where a reporter and a cameraman of a private channel, were assaulted.Three polling booths were allegedly captured by TMC workers in the South 24-Parganas area, media reports said, adding that the State Election Commission (SEC) has called for a report into the incidents.Other areas in which clashes had been reported between TMC and opposition supporters included North 24-Parganas New Barrackpore, and South Bengal.Violence was also reported in Jalpaiguri, Maldah's Englishbazar municipality's ward No 8 and, ward No 37 of the Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality.The main political parties contesting the civic polls are the TMC, BJP, Communist Party of India (Marxism)-led Left Front and the Congress. The counting will be held on 2 March (Wednesday).

