GOP-Led States Take Already-Revoked Carbon Emissions Rules to US Supreme Court

GOP-Led States Take Already-Revoked Carbon Emissions Rules to US Supreme Court

The case is known as West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, but it consolidates several other similar cases against the EPA brought by 18 other states, as well as several fossil fuel companies.At stake is an already-revoked regulation limiting the carbon dioxide emissions of coal-burning power plants, which are the most pollutive power generation facilities in terms of global warming-fueling greenhouse gasses. The Biden administration bailed on a chance to try and re-implement the Obama-era Clean Power Plan (CPP) just one month into his administration.Fortunately, the electrical generation industry followed the trends begun by the CPP’s brief life, and by 2019, the level of emissions reductions the EPA expected by 2030 under the plan had already been achieved without it.In 2019, the Trump administration scrapped the plan entirely and the EPA, then headed by former coal industry lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, introduced the Affordable Clean Energy Rule. The rule tried to claim that the 1963 Clean Air Act, the US’ primary air quality law, sets clear and unambiguous limits on the EPA’s ability to regulate structures and installations.So why would conservative states bother to challenge the CPP in the nation’s highest court? According to NPR, their goal is to get the conservative-majority Supreme Court to issue a broader ruling that could hobble US federal regulatory power.However, the high court has also sent signals that it doesn’t believe Congress has that power, either, with Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas invoking the so-called “non-delegation” argument in past court opinions. Under that principle, they argued that the nation’s Founding Fathers had rejected the idea that Congress could delegate its powers to regulatory agencies.

