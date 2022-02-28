International
Gazprom Says Europe Emptied Gas Storage of Fuel Supplied in Summer
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European countries have drained all the gas pumped into its reservoirs during summer, with the current total level of occupancy of European... 28.02.2022
"All the gas injected in summer has been withdrawn from European UGSFs," Gazprom said on Telegram, adding that "The total remaining gas in UGSFs in Europe is 29.5%. The underground storages in Germany have already been emptied by 70.6%, and in France by 77.1%."The volume of active gas in European UGSFs, as of February 26, is 21.5% (7.9 billion cubic meters) less compared to last year. Overall, European countries withdrew 47 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 100% of the volume supplied during summer, Gazprom added, citing Gas Infrastructure Europe data.According to Gazprom, the level of gas reserves in European UGSFs has reached a record low in many years.The occupancy of Ukrainian UGSFs also continues to be at minimum levels. On February 26, it fell to 10.3 billion cubic meters, which is 8.1 billion (44%) lower than last year, Gazprom noted.
Gazprom Says Europe Emptied Gas Storage of Fuel Supplied in Summer

17:56 GMT 28.02.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European countries have drained all the gas pumped into its reservoirs during summer, with the current total level of occupancy of European underground gas storage facilities (UGSF) being 29.5%, Russian energy company Gazprom said on Monday.
"All the gas injected in summer has been withdrawn from European UGSFs," Gazprom said on Telegram, adding that "The total remaining gas in UGSFs in Europe is 29.5%. The underground storages in Germany have already been emptied by 70.6%, and in France by 77.1%."
The volume of active gas in European UGSFs, as of February 26, is 21.5% (7.9 billion cubic meters) less compared to last year. Overall, European countries withdrew 47 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 100% of the volume supplied during summer, Gazprom added, citing Gas Infrastructure Europe data.
According to Gazprom, the level of gas reserves in European UGSFs has reached a record low in many years.
The occupancy of Ukrainian UGSFs also continues to be at minimum levels. On February 26, it fell to 10.3 billion cubic meters, which is 8.1 billion (44%) lower than last year, Gazprom noted.
