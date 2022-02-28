https://sputniknews.com/20220228/china-ukraine-nato-this-weeks-news-headlines-from-the-us-1093442866.html

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China, NATO and western foreign policy and the latest... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

CHINA; UKRAINE; NATO; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE US Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China, NATO and western foreign policy and the latest headlines from the US.

Joining us on the show today is Prof. PAULO URIO - University of Geneva, Department of Political Science and International Relations, Ph.D. in economics and social sciences, breaking down China-US relations. Author of America and the China threat. Prof. ALFRED DE ZAYAS - former Secretary of the UN Human Rights Committee will be briefing us on the latest situation in Ukraine. Talking to us about NATO and western foreign policy is RICHARD MEDHURST - Journalist, producer, contributor to RT, Al Amaydeen and BAR. FARAN FRONCZAK - RT America correspondent. She will give us the latest on US headlines. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

