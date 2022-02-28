https://sputniknews.com/20220228/china-ukraine-nato-this-weeks-news-headlines-from-the-us-1093442866.html
China; Ukraine; NATO; This Week's News Headlines From the US
China; Ukraine; NATO; This Week's News Headlines From the US
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China, NATO and western foreign policy and the latest... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-28T07:37+0000
2022-02-28T07:37+0000
2022-02-28T18:48+0000
radio
the mother of all talk shows
ukraine
china
us
nato
foreign policy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093442810_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a76689fd93effd929471526e7e256c81.png
CHINA; UKRAINE; NATO; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE US
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China, NATO and western foreign policy and the latest headlines from the US.
Joining us on the show today is Prof. PAULO URIO - University of Geneva, Department of Political Science and International Relations, Ph.D. in economics and social sciences, breaking down China-US relations. Author of America and the China threat. Prof. ALFRED DE ZAYAS - former Secretary of the UN Human Rights Committee will be briefing us on the latest situation in Ukraine. Talking to us about NATO and western foreign policy is RICHARD MEDHURST - Journalist, producer, contributor to RT, Al Amaydeen and BAR. FARAN FRONCZAK - RT America correspondent. She will give us the latest on US headlines. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093442810_357:0:1290:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ae378b44cbc04d0ec9d963a2fc815424.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
radio, the mother of all talk shows, ukraine, china, us, nato, foreign policy, аудио
China; Ukraine; NATO; This Week's News Headlines From the US
07:37 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 18:48 GMT 28.02.2022) Subscribe
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China, NATO and western foreign policy and the latest headlines from the US.
Joining us on the show today is Prof. PAULO URIO - University of Geneva, Department of Political Science and International Relations, Ph.D. in economics and social sciences, breaking down China-US relations. Author of America and the China threat. Prof. ALFRED DE ZAYAS - former Secretary of the UN Human Rights Committee will be briefing us on the latest situation in Ukraine. Talking to us about NATO and western foreign policy is RICHARD MEDHURST - Journalist, producer, contributor to RT, Al Amaydeen and BAR. FARAN FRONCZAK - RT America correspondent. She will give us the latest on US headlines. Get your calls and tweets in now!
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com