'Can't Ignore Prospect of Being PSG's Top Scorer': Kylian Mbappe's Confusing Remarks About Future

Kylian Mbappe levelled Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal tally at PSG, becoming the club's second top goalscorer ever alongside the Swede after netting a double in their 3-1 triumph over Saint-Etienne during the weekend.But it was his after-match comments which grabbed all the attention in the football world, as the World Cup winner emphasised that he wanted to become the French giants' all-time leading scorer."I've equalled [Ibrahimovic's tally] and, if there are no big problems, I'll overtake him," Mbappe told local reporters after the game."Edi's record remains [to be broken]. We'll see how it goes. You can't ignore the prospect of being the top scorer in PSG's history," France International added.The World Cup winner currently has 156 goals for PSG in all competitions, and is 44 shy of Edinson Cavani's record.During his time in Paris, the Uruguayan striker scored a super impressive 200 goals in 301 appearances and remains the club's all-time highest scorer to date.However, to overtake Cavani's PSG figures, the ex-AS Monaco forward has to stay in the French capital for at least one more year, if not more, as scoring 44 goals in the next three months would be almost impossible for anyone, even if your name is Mbappe.That's where the entire confusion lies as Mbappe has not agreed to a new deal with PSG. He has even declined a hefty pay hike which would make him the highest earning footballer on the planet and the club's No. 1 player ahead of Argentine skipper Lionel Messi.Instead, majority of reports from Europe are claiming that Mbappe is Madrid bound and could land at the Santiago Bernabeu after the end of the current campaign with Real Madrid's interest in him being no secret.Mbappe's admiration for the 13-time Champions League winners is also well known. Even his childhood idol Cristiano Ronaldo played there for nearly a decade.However, if there's something Mbappe loves dearly, it is breaking records and it is this which could motivate him to remain in the city of love.

