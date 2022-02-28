https://sputniknews.com/20220228/bill-gates-readjusts-his-stock-portfolio-likely-senses-future-crisis-media-1093447135.html

Bill Gates Readjusts His Stock Portfolio, Likely Senses Future Crisis - Media

Bill Gates Readjusts His Stock Portfolio, Likely Senses Future Crisis - Media

28.02.2022

Recent moves on the stock market made by famous billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates have apparently left a number of people pondering what possible future risks prompted him to act that way.Recently, Gates reportedly moved to purchase shares in ventures related to basic necessities, such as agriculture (Sanderson Farms).Barron's magazine also mentions that the Microsoft founder bought more shares of the Republic Services waste management company of which he is already the largest shareholder.And Gates moves to buy stock in “domestic transport” also lead some people to suspect that he “foresees another international crisis”, Marca adds.

