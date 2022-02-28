https://sputniknews.com/20220228/bill-gates-readjusts-his-stock-portfolio-likely-senses-future-crisis-media-1093447135.html
Recent moves on the stock market made by famous billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates have apparently left a number of people pondering what possible future risks prompted him to act that way.
According to Marca newspaper, Gates has been selling some of his stocks and “changing the focus of his investments”, with experts regarding this development as “a signal of another possible crisis in the structures of the market”, since the billionaire likely regards “certain sectors” as becoming too risky.
Recently, Gates reportedly moved to purchase shares in ventures related to basic necessities, such as agriculture (Sanderson Farms).
Barron's magazine also mentions that the Microsoft founder bought more shares of the Republic Services waste management company of which he is already the largest shareholder.
And Gates moves to buy stock in “domestic transport” also lead some people to suspect that he “foresees another international crisis”, Marca adds.