BREAKING: Russian Nuclear Triad Takes Up Standby Alert Duty With Reinforced Staff
Bill Gates Readjusts His Stock Portfolio, Likely Senses Future Crisis - Media
Bill Gates Readjusts His Stock Portfolio, Likely Senses Future Crisis - Media
Recent stock purchases made by Gates reportedly involved the “domestic transport” sphere, as well as a certain waste management company. 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
Recent moves on the stock market made by famous billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates have apparently left a number of people pondering what possible future risks prompted him to act that way.Recently, Gates reportedly moved to purchase shares in ventures related to basic necessities, such as agriculture (Sanderson Farms).Barron's magazine also mentions that the Microsoft founder bought more shares of the Republic Services waste management company of which he is already the largest shareholder.And Gates moves to buy stock in “domestic transport” also lead some people to suspect that he “foresees another international crisis”, Marca adds.
bill gates, stocks, movements

Bill Gates Readjusts His Stock Portfolio, Likely Senses Future Crisis - Media

12:12 GMT 28.02.2022
Bill Gates speaks during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, London, Tuesday, Oct, 19, 2021
Bill Gates speaks during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, London, Tuesday, Oct, 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2022
© AP Photo / Leon Neal
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Recent stock purchases made by Gates reportedly involved the “domestic transport” sphere, as well as a certain waste management company.
Recent moves on the stock market made by famous billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates have apparently left a number of people pondering what possible future risks prompted him to act that way.
According to Marca newspaper, Gates has been selling some of his stocks and “changing the focus of his investments”, with experts regarding this development as “a signal of another possible crisis in the structures of the market”, since the billionaire likely regards “certain sectors” as becoming too risky.
Recently, Gates reportedly moved to purchase shares in ventures related to basic necessities, such as agriculture (Sanderson Farms).
Barron's magazine also mentions that the Microsoft founder bought more shares of the Republic Services waste management company of which he is already the largest shareholder.
And Gates moves to buy stock in “domestic transport” also lead some people to suspect that he “foresees another international crisis”, Marca adds.
