Biden Believes COVID-19 Is What Stops Americans From Feeling Happy About 'Fastest Growing Economy'

In just over a year in office, the president has faced many crises, both domestically and internationally. The failure of the Democratic Party to advance some... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

Despite improving economic conditions, US President Joe Biden said that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it psychologically difficult for Americans to be delighted with their surroundings. During a Saturday interview with Brian Tyler Cohen, Biden addressed concerns that some Democrats may have that the party's agenda is not moving forward rapidly enough, despite the fact that Democrats are in control of both Congress and the White House.Biden suggested that COVID-19's psychological toll has precluded certain Americans from perceiving the gains made under his administration.Biden expressed a belief that it is tough for Americans to comprehend such things when they "wake up in the morning and wonder whether or not" their loved one will die from COVID-19.According to the president, COVID-19 has had a "phenomenal negative psychological impact" on the public mind.In the interview, Biden also expressed his desire to be remembered as a president who restored "some decency and honor to the office," as well as for assisting the American middle class and restoring international partnerships.He added that he hoped his legacy would be that he "was able to bring people together, bring the politics of America together."Meanwhile, Biden's approval rating, according to the results of recent polls, is under 40%, and dissatisfaction with the president's policies and personal qualities is growing among voters, which, ahead of the November midterm elections, could play into the hands of the Republicans.

