Uttar Pradesh Polls: Voting Underway For Crucial Phase in BJP's Stronghold Ayodhya Temple Region

India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh, currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is having assembly polls in seven phases. The elections are... 27.02.2022
More than 22 million voters are casting their vote on Sunday for 61 seats spread across 12 districts of the state.The crucial seats in the fifth phase make up the BJP's stronghold Ayodhya and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rae Bareli. The other districts going to the polls are Amethi, Kaushambi, Sultanpur, Bahraich, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Gonda, and Shravasti districts.Ayodhya is considered one of the most crucial regions for the BJP in the entire state. In the previous assembly election in 2017, the BJP promised to reconstruct the Rama Temple in the Hindu heartland and won all the seats in the constituency. According to Hindus, the region is also the birthplace of Lord Rama.Since the early hours of the morning, many voters have reportedly started queuing up outside polling stations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter urging voters to cast their ballots in the fifth phase of elections."Today is the fifth phase of the celebration of democracy in Uttar Pradesh. I request all the voters to exercise their franchise and cast their valuable vote," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi. The Uttar Pradesh polls are perhaps the most keenly contested and politically significant as the state has the largest number of parliamentary seats.Heavy security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order during the polling.Elections in other parts of the state will be held on 3 and 7 March and the results of the state assembly elections will be declared on 10 March.
India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh, currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is having assembly polls in seven phases. The elections are seen as a litmus test for the Narendra Modi-led federal government's policies and popularity.
More than 22 million voters are casting their vote on Sunday for 61 seats spread across 12 districts of the state.
The crucial seats in the fifth phase make up the BJP's stronghold Ayodhya and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rae Bareli. The other districts going to the polls are Amethi, Kaushambi, Sultanpur, Bahraich, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Gonda, and Shravasti districts.
Ayodhya is considered one of the most crucial regions for the BJP in the entire state. In the previous assembly election in 2017, the BJP promised to reconstruct the Rama Temple in the Hindu heartland and won all the seats in the constituency.
According to Hindus, the region is also the birthplace of Lord Rama.
Since the early hours of the morning, many voters have reportedly started queuing up outside polling stations.
Prime Minister
Narendra Modi took to Twitter urging voters to cast their ballots in the fifth phase of elections.
"Today is the fifth phase of the celebration of democracy in Uttar Pradesh. I request all the voters to exercise their franchise and cast their valuable vote," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi
.
The Uttar Pradesh polls are perhaps the most keenly contested and politically significant as the state has the largest number of parliamentary seats.
Heavy security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order during the polling.
Elections in other parts of the state will be held on 3 and 7 March and the results of the state assembly elections will be declared on 10 March
.