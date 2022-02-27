https://sputniknews.com/20220227/us-condemns-pyongyangs-latest-missile-launch-us-indo-pacific-command-says-1093411722.html
US Condemns Pyongyang’s Latest Missile Launch
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States condemns North Korea’s ballistic missile test carried out on Sunday, the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said. 27.02.2022, Sputnik International
"We are aware of the DPRK’s ballistic missile launch this morning and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners. The United States condemns this launch and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further destabilising acts," INDOPACOM said in a statement.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said as cited by Yonhap on Sunday that it detected the launch from in and around the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 7:52 a.m. local time (22:52 GMT on Saturday).The unidentified projectile, likely a ballistic missile, was fired toward the Sea of Japan, the JCS said.Japan has expressed protest to Pyongyang via diplomatic channels over this latest missile test, according to Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo, who told reporters on Sunday that the suspected missile flew around 300 kilometres (186 miles) and reached a maximum altitude of 600 kilometres, according to Tokyo’s estimates. It fell outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
05:16 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 05:18 GMT 27.02.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States condemns North Korea’s ballistic missile test carried out on Sunday, the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said.
