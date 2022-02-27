International
BREAKING NEWS: Putin Puts Russian Nuclear Deterrence Forces on High Alert Over Aggressive Statements by NATO
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220227/ukraines-delegation-heading-to-gomel-region-in-belarus-for-talks-with-russia---putins-aide-says-1093421000.html
Ukraine's Delegation Heading to Gomel Region in Belarus for Talks With Russia - Putin's Aide
Ukraine's Delegation Heading to Gomel Region in Belarus for Talks With Russia - Putin's Aide
This announcement comes just minutes after the deadline previously set by the Russian delegation for the negotiations with Ukraine to begin expired. 27.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-27T12:35+0000
2022-02-27T13:18+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
belarus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1b/1093422224_0:227:2997:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_96993ee6fbe7b75ea50b579a1496c9a2.jpg
Ukraine's delegation is heading to Gomel in Belarus for the negotiations with Russia, President Putin's aide and head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said. The talks are expected to take place in the Gomel region at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, Belta news agency reported.Russia is ready for negotiations and is waiting for the Ukrainian delegation to arrive in Gomel, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."As you know, President [of Belarus Alexander] Lukashenko had a phone call with President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelensky. After that, President Lukashenko turned to the Russian side, to President [Vladimir] Putin, asking him not to recall the Russian delegation, as Ukraine signalled its willingness to come to the talks in the Gomel region," Peskov said.According to another member of the Russian delegation, Leonid Slutsky, Russia will demonstrate quite a "hardline" approach at the upcoming talks with Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that Kiev had been showing "inconsistency" on the matter of negotiations with Moscow by refusing to arrive for talks in Belarus after initially approving the location. The negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are expected to take place three days after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a deadlock in talks on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on its breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR). On 21 February, following consultations with Security Council members, Putin signed the decrees recognising the sovereignty of DPR and LPR.
https://sputniknews.com/20220227/analyst-russia-seeks-to-neutralise-ukraines-geopolitical-status-to-solve-dangerous-security-crisis-1093360198.html
ukraine
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1b/1093422224_268:0:2997:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6e80785a30f2b5b26f6810e6e230b39d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, belarus

Ukraine's Delegation Heading to Gomel Region in Belarus for Talks With Russia - Putin's Aide

12:35 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 13:18 GMT 27.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev / Go to the photo bankRussian delegation waiting for Ukrainian counterparts to arrive in Gomel for talks, 27 February 2022
Russian delegation waiting for Ukrainian counterparts to arrive in Gomel for talks, 27 February 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2022
© Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
This announcement comes just minutes after the deadline previously set by the Russian delegation for the negotiations with Ukraine to begin expired.
Ukraine's delegation is heading to Gomel in Belarus for the negotiations with Russia, President Putin's aide and head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said.
The talks are expected to take place in the Gomel region at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, Belta news agency reported.
Russia is ready for negotiations and is waiting for the Ukrainian delegation to arrive in Gomel, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"As you know, President [of Belarus Alexander] Lukashenko had a phone call with President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelensky. After that, President Lukashenko turned to the Russian side, to President [Vladimir] Putin, asking him not to recall the Russian delegation, as Ukraine signalled its willingness to come to the talks in the Gomel region," Peskov said.
According to another member of the Russian delegation, Leonid Slutsky, Russia will demonstrate quite a "hardline" approach at the upcoming talks with Ukraine.
Armoured vehicles drive along a road in Armyansk in the northern part of Crimea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Analyst: Russia Seeks to Neutralise Ukraine's Geopolitical Status to Solve Dangerous Security Crisis
10:05 GMT
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that Kiev had been showing "inconsistency" on the matter of negotiations with Moscow by refusing to arrive for talks in Belarus after initially approving the location.
The negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are expected to take place three days after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a deadlock in talks on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on its breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR). On 21 February, following consultations with Security Council members, Putin signed the decrees recognising the sovereignty of DPR and LPR.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала