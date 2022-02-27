International
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Telegram CEO Mulls Restricting Messenger's Work Amid Conflict in Ukraine, Decides Against It
Telegram CEO Mulls Restricting Messenger's Work Amid Conflict in Ukraine, Decides Against It
The Telegram's founder made this statement as Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine, launched after Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics...
situation in ukraine
telegram
russia
ukraine
Telegram founder Pavel Durov has announced that the messenging platform may consider partially or fully restricting news channels based on it, in Russia and Ukraine if the conflict in the latter country escalates further.He also urged users from Russia and Ukraine to regard "with doubt" all information currently being disseminated on Telegram.Shortly afterwards, however, Durov stated that numerous users asked not to restrict Telegram's work as the messenger essentially became the only source of information for them at this time.This week, Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine after Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics' authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops that sparked a mass evacuation of women and children from the republics to Russia.The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.
ukraine
Telegram CEO Mulls Restricting Messenger's Work Amid Conflict in Ukraine, Decides Against It

15:40 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 16:12 GMT 27.02.2022)
The Telegram's founder made this statement as Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine, launched after Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics asked Moscow for assistance against attacks by by Ukrainian troops.
Telegram founder Pavel Durov has announced that the messenging platform may consider partially or fully restricting news channels based on it, in Russia and Ukraine if the conflict in the latter country escalates further.
"If the situation escalates we will consider partially or fully restricting the work of Telegram channels in involved countries during conflict," he said.
He also urged users from Russia and Ukraine to regard "with doubt" all information currently being disseminated on Telegram.
Shortly afterwards, however, Durov stated that numerous users asked not to restrict Telegram's work as the messenger essentially became the only source of information for them at this time.
"Due to these requests, we decided not to consider such measures", he said, urging people to still double-check all information being published in Telegram channels at this time.
This week, Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine after Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics' authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops that sparked a mass evacuation of women and children from the republics to Russia.
The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.
