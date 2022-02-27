https://sputniknews.com/20220227/telegram-ceo-messenger-may-restrict-work-in-ukraine-russia-if-situation-escalates-1093425656.html

Telegram CEO Mulls Restricting Messenger's Work Amid Conflict in Ukraine, Decides Against It

Telegram CEO Mulls Restricting Messenger's Work Amid Conflict in Ukraine, Decides Against It

The Telegram's founder made this statement as Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine, launched after Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-27T15:40+0000

2022-02-27T15:40+0000

2022-02-27T16:12+0000

situation in ukraine

telegram

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has announced that the messenging platform may consider partially or fully restricting news channels based on it, in Russia and Ukraine if the conflict in the latter country escalates further.He also urged users from Russia and Ukraine to regard "with doubt" all information currently being disseminated on Telegram.Shortly afterwards, however, Durov stated that numerous users asked not to restrict Telegram's work as the messenger essentially became the only source of information for them at this time.This week, Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine after Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics' authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops that sparked a mass evacuation of women and children from the republics to Russia.The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.

https://sputniknews.com/20220227/russian-journalists-come-under-fire-from-ukrainian-forces-in-donbass-1093419335.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

telegram, russia, ukraine