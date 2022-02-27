International
https://sputniknews.com/20220227/sanctions-against-russias-international-reserves-would-be-thievery--russian-mp-1093427756.html
Sanctions Against Russia's International Reserves Would Be 'Thievery' – Russian MP
Sanctions Against Russia's International Reserves Would Be 'Thievery' – Russian MP
The US and a number of European countries have hit Moscow with sanctions over the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine. 27.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-27T18:59+0000
2022-02-27T18:59+0000
russia
international reserves
sanctions
reaction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107983/11/1079831122_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_5c95d49fc2b8d3e7c0973f4716ed680e.jpg
Western sanctions targeting Russia's international reserves would essentially amount to theft, a prominent member of the Russian parliament said.Anatoly Aksakov, head of the Russian State Duma committee on financial markets, described the sanctions, which the West is currently mulling over, as "practically theft" and an attempt to snatch "other people's property."This week, Moscow launched a "military operation" in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics' authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.Moscow's actions have been condemned by the United States, Japan, and several European countries, which have imposed economic sanctions against Russia as a result.The Western powers also aim to disconnect a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system and to impose restrictions on the Bank of Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220227/as-west-slaps-another-package-of-sanctions-on-russia-analyst-mulls-over-their-effectiveness-1093412045.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107983/11/1079831122_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_1da45b9b0013ca650f9eff431596a47e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, international reserves, sanctions, reaction

Sanctions Against Russia's International Reserves Would Be 'Thievery' – Russian MP

18:59 GMT 27.02.2022
CC0 / / Gold bars
Gold bars - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2022
CC0 / /
SubscribeGoogle news
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The US and a number of European countries have hit Moscow with sanctions over the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine.
Western sanctions targeting Russia's international reserves would essentially amount to theft, a prominent member of the Russian parliament said.
Anatoly Aksakov, head of the Russian State Duma committee on financial markets, described the sanctions, which the West is currently mulling over, as "practically theft" and an attempt to snatch "other people's property."
He pointed out that Russia is an integral part of the global economy and that such a punitive move would amount to "cutting financial arteries" and be "painful for the economic organism."
This week, Moscow launched a "military operation" in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics' authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.
People queue outside a branch of Russian state-owned bank Sberbank to withdraw their savings and close their accounts in Prague on February 25, 2022, before Sberbank will close all its branches in the Czech Republic later in the day. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2022
As West Slaps Another Package of Sanctions on Russia, Analyst Mulls Over Their Effectiveness
06:40 GMT
Moscow's actions have been condemned by the United States, Japan, and several European countries, which have imposed economic sanctions against Russia as a result.
The Western powers also aim to disconnect a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system and to impose restrictions on the Bank of Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала