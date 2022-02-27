Sanctions Against Russia's International Reserves Would Be 'Thievery' – Russian MP

https://sputniknews.com/20220227/sanctions-against-russias-international-reserves-would-be-thievery--russian-mp-1093427756.html
The US and a number of European countries have hit Moscow with sanctions over the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine.
Western sanctions targeting Russia's international reserves would essentially amount to theft, a prominent member of the Russian parliament said.Anatoly Aksakov, head of the Russian State Duma committee on financial markets, described the sanctions, which the West is currently mulling over, as "practically theft" and an attempt to snatch "other people's property."This week, Moscow launched a "military operation" in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics' authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.Moscow's actions have been condemned by the United States, Japan, and several European countries, which have imposed economic sanctions against Russia as a result.The Western powers also aim to disconnect a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system and to impose restrictions on the Bank of Russia.
