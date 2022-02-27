https://sputniknews.com/20220227/russias-gazprom-continues-transit-of-gas-via-ukraine-in-regular-mode-1093418875.html

Russia's Gazprom Continues Transit of Gas Via Ukraine in Regular Mode

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Gazprom continues to supply gas for transit through Ukraine in the regular mode and following consumers' demands amounting to 107.5

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the regular mode, in accordance with the applications of European consumers - 107.5 million cubic meters as of 27 February," the company said in a statement.European applications for the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine remain at the maximum level. According to the Ukrainian GTS Operator company, applications amounted to 109.5 million cubic meters on Friday, reaching the highest level in 2022. On Saturday, applications amounted to 108.1 million cubic meters. The figures indicate the maximum volume of supplies within the framework of the company's contractual obligations, which is 109 million cubic meters.Russian gas transit has been on the rise since Monday, when it stood at about 50 million cubic meters. Experts said that the growth in supplies via Ukraine may be attributed to the nervousness of European purchasers amid increased political risks, as well as their desire to buy gas in advance for future use. The persistence of high demand is connected to the beginning of Russia's special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of the Ukrainian troops.

