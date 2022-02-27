https://sputniknews.com/20220227/russian-space-facilities-satellites-secured-against-cyberattacks-roscosmos-says-1093418810.html
Russian Space Facilities, Satellites Secured Against Cyberattacks, Roscosmos Says
27.02.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The governance of the Russian space sector, satellites and Russia's segment of the International Space Station (ISS) are secured and...
Roscosmos' official web page has been subjected to multiple DDoS cyber attacks for several days already."Regarding the administration of the [space] sector, orbital group and Russia's segment of the ISS: these channels are securely protected and isolated from cybercriminals," Rogozin said on his Telegram channel.He explained that the Roscosmos website is there for space enthusiasts to get general information about the agency and its missions.The agency's website first stopped working on Friday, showing visitors a Database Error message. It was later established that the attack had been orchestrated from the Ukrainian city of Lvov using botnets. Roscosmos' official web page is currently out of order.
Russian Space Facilities, Satellites Secured Against Cyberattacks, Roscosmos Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The governance of the Russian space sector, satellites and Russia’s segment of the International Space Station (ISS) are secured and isolated from cybercriminals, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said.
Roscosmos' official web page has been subjected to multiple DDoS cyber attacks for several days already.
"Regarding the administration of the [space] sector, orbital group and Russia’s segment of the ISS: these channels are securely protected and isolated from cybercriminals," Rogozin said on his Telegram channel.
He explained that the Roscosmos website is there for space enthusiasts to get general information about the agency and its missions.
The agency's website first stopped working on Friday, showing visitors a Database Error message. It was later established that the attack had been orchestrated from the Ukrainian city of Lvov using botnets. Roscosmos’ official web page is currently out of order.