https://sputniknews.com/20220227/russian-mod-azov-battalion-used-grad-systems-to-hit-residential-areas-on-mariupol-outskirts-1093412906.html

Russian MoD: Azov Battalion Used Grad Systems to Hit Residential Areas on Mariupol Outskirts

Russian MoD: Azov Battalion Used Grad Systems to Hit Residential Areas on Mariupol Outskirts

On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested assistance to defend themselves... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-27T06:06+0000

2022-02-27T06:06+0000

2022-02-27T06:53+0000

world

situation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104873/15/1048731564_0:125:3227:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_9acc2b8d060f0bdf691212b3f7a73bd5.jpg

Nationalists from the Azov battalion used grad systems on residential areas of the Mariupol suburb and on the school in Mariupol, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said."The Russian Defence Ministry warned that Ukrainian nationalists were preparing such provocations," he added.The Russian army has destroyed 975 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine, Konashenkov said.According to him, "223 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 28 aircraft (on the ground), 39 multiple launch rocket systems, 86 field artillery guns and mortars, 143 units of special military vehicles" were destroyed.The air defence regiment of the Ukrainian troops, equipped with Buk M-1 complexes, laid down its arms and surrendered on Saturday, the spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry said.On 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognising the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and early in the morning of 24 February Russia launched a military operation to demilitarise Ukraine. In a televised address to citizens, Putin said that circumstances “require decisive and immediate action”, as the Donbass republics asked for help.Later, the Russian Defence Ministry stressed that the Russian Armed Forces did not launch any strikes on the cities of Ukraine: military infrastructure was disabled by high-precision means. The civilian population, according to the statement of the ministry, was not in danger. In the past weeks, the situation along the line of contact has significantly deteriorated as Ukrainian forces intensified the shelling of Donbass.

world

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, russia, ukraine