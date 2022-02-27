https://sputniknews.com/20220227/reminds-me-of-siege-of-budapest-soros-inadvertently-compares-ukraines-army-to-wwii-nazis-1093428334.html

‘Reminds Me of the Siege of Budapest’: Soros Inadvertently Compares Ukraine’s Army to WWII Nazis

‘Reminds Me of the Siege of Budapest’: Soros Inadvertently Compares Ukraine’s Army to WWII Nazis

The Hungarian-American financier has spent decades and hundreds of millions of dollars promoting “democracy” initiatives across Eastern Europe, including in... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-27T19:00+0000

2022-02-27T19:00+0000

2022-02-27T19:10+0000

ukraine

world war ii

george soros

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1b/1093428110_0:50:796:498_1920x0_80_0_0_4f8edb9fa553a70da77915e72859fd93.jpg

George Soros has compared the “brave” Ukrainian military facing off against Russian troops to actual World War II-era German forces, including the Waffen-SS.In a multi-part Twitter thread Saturday, the Hungarian-born billionaire wrote that the “brave Ukrainians are now on the frontline and risking their lives in an onslaught that reminds me of the siege of Budapest in 1944 and the siege of Sarajevo in 1993.”The “siege of Budapest” referred to by Soros saw Red Army troops face off against fanatical local fascists and crack German troops who occupied Hungary in March 1944 after the collapse of its pro-Hitler puppet government. The brutal house-to-house battle for the city – one of the bloodiest of World War II, was fought between December 1944 and February 1945, and served as the final ‘dress rehearsal’ for the April 1945 Soviet offensive to take Berlin.Soros, who is of Jewish descent, was a 14-year-old boy living in Budapest at the time of the Soviet operation, and, according to his biography, managed to survive the 1944 Nazi takeover because his father purchased documents saying the family were Christians. In 1998, Soros admitted in a 60 Minutes interview that he took part in the confiscation of property from other Jews in Nazi-occupied Budapest, but characterized himself as “only a spectator” and said he had “no sense of guilt” for what he did. Over 500,000 Hungarian Jews were sent to death camps during the German occupation of the country.The billionaire’s tweets were met with glowing support from some followers, who praised him and called him “an inspiration to democracy lovers globally.” However, inquisitive users cringed at his comparison of the crisis in Ukraine to the events of 1944 in Budapest.“Mr. Soros, Budapest in 1944 was besieged by the US ally in World War II – the Soviet Union. Besieged by the Red Army, Budapest was defended by the Nazis from the Wehrmacht and SS troops,” one user wrote. “You do realize that the ‘siege of Budapest in 1944’ is a siege of Nazi-occupied Budapest by the Soviet Army? So you basically equated Ukrainians to Nazis. Great job,” another added. “Who was fighting against the Soviet people (including Ukrainians) in Budapest?” a third asked. “You put Ukrainians in the same pot with Nazis ’44 and Muslim fundamentalists ’93?! LoL dude!!” another quipped.“These ‘brave’?” another user wrote, posting an image of the Swastika-style runic insignia used by the Azov Regiment, an openly neo-Nazi unit operating under the Ukrainian National Guard.The thread soon degenerated into a series of anti-Soros rants, with users recalling the financier’s sordid past. “Maybe you should go short some currencies and break people’s lives apart, become rich and then try to destroy everything good about America – oh wait, you did that already,” one person wrote. “After your endorsement, I can no longer, in good conscience, support Ukraine in this conflict,” another added. “Mr. Soros you sound very happy Ukraine and its people are being destroyed. Why?” a third inquired.Soros’ Open Society Foundations have been active in Ukraine since 1990, when the country was still part of the Soviet Union, spending over $100 million on ‘civil society initiatives’ in areas including education, media and culture to promote Western-style democracy and capitalism. The billionaire boasted in 2014 that his money and organisations sponsored by his NGOs “played an important part” in assuring the victory of the February 2014 Maidan coup.In 2015, a hack and subsequent leak of communications between Soros and Ukrainian authorities revealed that Soros sought to build on the success of the coup in Kiev to overthrow the Russian government. Soros’ OSF was banned in Russia in late 2015 as a threat to state security, but continues to operate in dozens of countries around the world, including the US.

https://sputniknews.com/20200213/battle-for-budapest-russian-mod-declassifies-files-on-brutal-campaign-for-hungarian-capital-1078305198.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, world war ii, george soros