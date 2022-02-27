https://sputniknews.com/20220227/odd-jobber-says-he-was-forced-by-mob-to-shoulder-blame-for-pamela-anderson-x-rated-sex-tape-theft-1093420270.html

Odd-Jobber Says He Was Forced by Mob to Shoulder Blame for Pamela Anderson 'Sex Tape' Theft

Odd-Jobber Says He Was Forced by Mob to Shoulder Blame for Pamela Anderson 'Sex Tape' Theft

Disney+ streaming platform premiered the series, Pam & Tommy, on 2 February in the UK, with the biographical drama depicting the 1995 marriage between Baywatch... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-27T13:00+0000

2022-02-27T13:00+0000

2022-02-27T13:00+0000

pamela anderson

sex tape

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081392659_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1a5acc4517d07f26d93fda3264872556.jpg

Rand Gauthier, the electrician portrayed stealing Pamela Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee’s sex tape in a new Disney+ series, Pam & Tommy, has claimed he was forced by mobsters to take the fall for the 1995 theft. The much-feared American-Italian criminal Gambino clan were purportedly behind the X-rated footage going viral, according to Rand’s interview in The Sun.Back in 2014, in an interview for Rolling Stone, on which the series is based, Rand, who did a stint as a male porn star, revealed that he had sneaked into the mansion where the celebrity couple lived and stole a Browning safe in revenge for unpaid work on the property. The tape showing the then-newlyweds Baywatch star Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Lee having sex was inside. However, The Sun cited Rand as saying:The ex-handyman, 63, insists that after being made “an offer he could not refuse”, he was forced to lie for years by the Gambino family, involved in racketeering, extortion, drug trafficking, prostitution and pornography. Disgruntled Odd-JobberRand, according to the 2014 Rolling Stone story, had been a porn star of sorts, also working as an electrician, and was hired to work on Tommy Lee’s home renovation in 1995.He was fired months later by Lee, who purportedly complained about “shoddy work” and refused to pay them. The disgruntled handyman claimed during the interview that when he returned to the property to collect his tools, Tommy Lee pointed a gun at him.He added that the reason they had all been fired was that the drummer had “bought a new Ferrari, a new speedboat and this expensive house and he ran out of money.” According to Gauthier's 2014 account of events, he stole up to the couple’s bedroom, stole the safe and sawed it open. Then he took it to a porn studio in North Hollywood, making copies with the help of his partner, before destroying the original. They tried to find a distributor, but only got funding from a man with connections to a New York mob family, wrote the outlet. After the tapes got out, Gauthier claimed he was accosted by a biker gang, purportedly enlisted by Lee to hunt down the distributors. Rand Gauthier insisted he spent over a year in hiding, and in 1997 he and his partner were forced to close down their operation without yet paying their mob-linked backer. Gauthier was forced to working as a collector for the mob to pay back his part of the debt, stated the story. The ex-handyman, cited by The Sun, says he apologised to Pamela Anderson for his role in the tape being distributed. Anderson, 54, who divorced Lee in 1998 and is now a mother-of-two, is said to have been devastated when the highly personal footage first went viral on the internet. According to cited friends, she has refused to watch the trailer for Pam & Tommy or advise 32-year-old London-based actress Lily James on the role. Rand Gauthier never faced jail time for his actions at a time when internet crime was still a novel concept.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

pamela anderson, sex tape, us