Officials in Miami Beach voted this week to limit alcohol distribution in March as a measure to prevent disturbances like those which occurred during last year's spring break, CNN reported Saturday.The resolution introduces a ban on alcohol sales in local shops from 2 am to 5 am. The measure would remain in force from 7 to 21 March in South Beach district to “ensure a safe environment as we protect the quality of life of our residents in a temporary ordinance,” according to city commissioner Alex Fernandez.Meanwhile, the measure was criticised by owners of local shops and bars, who questioned the effectiveness of the measures, which only have effect in one area.“It’s wrong,” said Jimmy Resnick, the landlord for South Beach club Exchange Miami, which sits on the edge of the restricted zone south of 16th Street. “You walk approximately a block and a half and you’re at Mr. Jones — they get to open until 5 o’clock … it’s ludicrous. I think that you do it citywide, or you don’t do it at all.”
Miami Beach Will Restrict Alcohol Sales to Prevent Last Spring's Calamity - Reports
