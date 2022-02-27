K-Pop Releases to Put a Spring in Your Step
18:55 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 28.02.2022)
When the world seems embroiled in turmoil and life is dogged by uncertainty, what people really need is some good, toe-tapping tunes to release all that pent-up anxiety and give themselves a little break from their worries. Luckily, K-Pop artists are ready to oblige their fans with a whole new line-up of releases.
A number of talented artists in the K-Pop firmament are due to release a single or an album this March, so here is a list of the best ones to follow to keep marching on.
Bang Yong-guk (ex-BAP)
The 31-year-old rapper, singer, rapper and bestselling author used to be a member of boyband BAP until he left TS Entertainment in August 2018. The former leader of the popular group returned from military service in September 2021 and established his one-artist company Consent. He is set to release his first solo album named '2' on 2 March.
(G)I-DLE
One of the best-known K-Pop acts, all the girls from (G)-idle are involved in writing their music and all stages of production. Originally a six-member band, (G)-idle will present their latest material for the first time as a quintet, since Soojin quit the group in August 2021 after becoming caught up in a bullying controversy. The group already announced the tracklist of the album 'I Never Die' with lead single 'Tomboy'. The album is due to be released on 14 March.
(G)I-DLE 1st Full Album— (G)I-DLE·(여자)아이들 (@G_I_DLE) February 27, 2022
[I NEVER DIE] Track List 🩸
2022.03.14 18:00 (KST)
01. #TOMBOY 🔫
02. #말리지_마
03. #VILLAIN_DIES
04. #ALREADY
05. #POLAROID
06. #ESCAPE
07. #LIAR
08. #MY_BAG
09. TOMBOY(CD Only)#여자아이들 #GIDLE#I_NEVER_DIE pic.twitter.com/NA7hJzYv8O
Kihyun (Monsta X)
The 28-year-old singer from Monsta-X already has an established reputation thanks to belonging to such a popular band. He is launching his first solo album 'Voyager' on 15 March and his hordes of fans simply can't wait..
KIHYUN The 1st Single Album— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) February 27, 2022
'VOYAGER'
Concept Photo 4
Voyager ver.
Release on
2022.03.15 6PM (KST)#기현 #KIHYUN#VOYAGER #CONCEPT_PHOTO#몬스타엑스 #MONSTA_X #MONSTAX pic.twitter.com/jCzbSOtGWC
Solar (MAMAMOO)
Another outstanding artist from K-Pop girl-band Mamamoo, Solar will delight fans with a solo comeback after a year and 11 months. The 31-year-old siren who majored in Tourism at Hanyang Women's University has already teased her impatient fans with some tasters from her forthcoming mini album '容 : FACE'. Famed for the heart-breaking beauty of her voice, fans are anticipating something pretty high class.
[#솔라]— 마마무(MAMAMOO) (@RBW_MAMAMOO) February 27, 2022
1st Mini Album [容 : FACE]
'꿀 (HONEY)'
◽ FACE SPOILER #1 ◽
2022.03.16 6PM (KST) RELEASE✔#Solar #容 #FACE #꿀 #HONEY pic.twitter.com/8jDs3hqRrH
The release of the mini-album is scheduled for 15 March.
Stray Kids
The group which has already managed to attract a global following in its millions, Stray Kids has released a cinematic taster of their forthcoming release 'Oddinary'. Known for their deep sound and energetic songs, they have been titillating fans this time with a mesmerising video replete with enigmatic shots of the band and a surreal story which reveals the odd side of everything. 'Oddinary' is due to be released on 18 March.