K-Pop Releases to Put a Spring in Your Step

A number of talented artists in the K-Pop firmament are due to release a single or an album this March, so here is a list of the best ones to follow to keep marching on.Bang Yong-guk (ex-BAP) The 31-year-old rapper, singer, rapper and bestselling author used to be a member of boyband BAP until he left TS Entertainment in August 2018. The former leader of the popular group returned from military service in September 2021 and established his one-artist company Consent. He is set to release his first solo album named '2' on 2 March. One of the best-known K-Pop acts, all the girls from (G)-idle are involved in writing their music and all stages of production. Originally a six-member band, (G)-idle will present their latest material for the first time as a quintet, since Soojin quit the group in August 2021 after becoming caught up in a bullying controversy. The group already announced the tracklist of the album 'I Never Die' with lead single 'Tomboy'. The album is due to be released on 14 March. The 28-year-old singer from Monsta-X already has an established reputation thanks to belonging to such a popular band. He is launching his first solo album 'Voyager' on 15 March and his hordes of fans simply can't wait.. Another outstanding artist from K-Pop girl-band Mamamoo, Solar will delight fans with a solo comeback after a year and 11 months. The 31-year-old siren who majored in Tourism at Hanyang Women's University has already teased her impatient fans with some tasters from her forthcoming mini album '容 : FACE'. Famed for the heart-breaking beauty of her voice, fans are anticipating something pretty high class. The release of the mini-album is scheduled for 15 March.The group which has already managed to attract a global following in its millions, Stray Kids has released a cinematic taster of their forthcoming release 'Oddinary'. Known for their deep sound and energetic songs, they have been titillating fans this time with a mesmerising video replete with enigmatic shots of the band and a surreal story which reveals the odd side of everything. 'Oddinary' is due to be released on 18 March.

