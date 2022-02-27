International
K-Pop Releases to Put a Spring in Your Step
When the world seems embroiled in turmoil and life is dogged by uncertainty, what people really need is some good, toe-tapping tunes to release all that pent-up anxiety and give themselves a little break from their worries. Luckily, K-Pop artists are ready to oblige their fans with a whole new line-up of releases.
A number of talented artists in the K-Pop firmament are due to release a single or an album this March, so here is a list of the best ones to follow to keep marching on.
Bang Yong-guk (ex-BAP)
The 31-year-old rapper, singer, rapper and bestselling author used to be a member of boyband BAP until he left TS Entertainment in August 2018. The former leader of the popular group returned from military service in September 2021 and established his one-artist company Consent. He is set to release his first solo album named '2' on 2 March.
(G)I-DLE
One of the best-known K-Pop acts, all the girls from (G)-idle are involved in writing their music and all stages of production. Originally a six-member band, (G)-idle will present their latest material for the first time as a quintet, since Soojin quit the group in August 2021 after becoming caught up in a bullying controversy. The group already announced the tracklist of the album 'I Never Die' with lead single 'Tomboy'. The album is due to be released on 14 March.
Kihyun (Monsta X)
The 28-year-old singer from Monsta-X already has an established reputation thanks to belonging to such a popular band. He is launching his first solo album 'Voyager' on 15 March and his hordes of fans simply can't wait..
Solar (MAMAMOO)
Another outstanding artist from K-Pop girl-band Mamamoo, Solar will delight fans with a solo comeback after a year and 11 months. The 31-year-old siren who majored in Tourism at Hanyang Women's University has already teased her impatient fans with some tasters from her forthcoming mini album '容 : FACE'. Famed for the heart-breaking beauty of her voice, fans are anticipating something pretty high class.
The release of the mini-album is scheduled for 15 March.
Stray Kids
The group which has already managed to attract a global following in its millions, Stray Kids has released a cinematic taster of their forthcoming release 'Oddinary'. Known for their deep sound and energetic songs, they have been titillating fans this time with a mesmerising video replete with enigmatic shots of the band and a surreal story which reveals the odd side of everything. 'Oddinary' is due to be released on 18 March.
