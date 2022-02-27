International
Sputnik German SNA Website Under DDoS Attack
Sputnik German SNA Website Under DDoS Attack
Sputnik German SNA Website Under DDoS Attack
2022-02-27T19:33+0000
2022-02-27T20:36+0000
Sputnik German SNA Website was hit by a DDoS attack late on Sunday, a day after a wave of cyberattacks targeted the international version of the Sputnik News Agency along with the Czech and Polish websites.Problems with access were also experienced by other Russian web pages, including ones that belong to Roscosmos, RT, governmental bodies, services and other companies.It came shortly after Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, upon the request of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Moscow has no plans to occupy Ukraine and the servicemen will leave the country after the special operation.
https://sputniknews.com/20220221/out-of-touch-with-reality-moscow-slams-us-embassy-alert-on-threats-of-attacks-in-russia-1093238623.html
Sputnik German SNA Website Under DDoS Attack

19:33 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 20:36 GMT 27.02.2022)
Alexandra Kashirina
Earlier, DDoS attacks on websites were reported by many Russian companies and media, including the Sputnik International and Sputnik Česká Republika websites. A barrage of hacker attacks followed after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February.
Sputnik German SNA Website was hit by a DDoS attack late on Sunday, a day after a wave of cyberattacks targeted the international version of the Sputnik News Agency along with the Czech and Polish websites.
Problems with access were also experienced by other Russian web pages, including ones that belong to Roscosmos, RT, governmental bodies, services and other companies.
On Friday, the Anonymous hacker group declared a “cyberwar” on the Russian government amid the situation in Ukraine.
It came shortly after Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, upon the request of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Moscow has no plans to occupy Ukraine and the servicemen will leave the country after the special operation.
