Danish Football Player Eriksen Returns to Game After Suffering Cardiac Arrest at EURO 2020

The Danish player suffered a cardiac arrest on June 12, 2021, in the first half of the first round match of the Euro 2020 group stage against Finland. Medics... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen made his long-awaited Premier League debut for Brentford against Newcastle United on Saturday. In the 52nd minute, the 30-year-old player, who signed with his new club at the end of January, came off the bench to replace Mathias Jensen, but he was unable to change the course of the match, as Brentford ultimately lost 2-0.Eriksen was rescued after four minutes of being unresponsive and without a heartbeat thanks to the quick thinking of players, referees, and medical experts. After the incident, he underwent surgery to fit an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), which prohibited him from playing in Italian Serie A. In December, he departed Inter Milan and signed a six-month contract with Brentford during the transfer window.According to the sports media, citing cardiologists, the tiny defibrillator implanted in Eriksen's chest will be able to withstand the pressure of Premier League football. It is, however, unusual for an athlete to return to elite competition after receiving a defibrillator, The Daily Mail noted. Eriksen is not the first player to return to a major league with a defibrillator implanted in his chest. A few professional footballers, including former Manchester United defender Daley Blind, now with Ajax, reportedly have a similar device, but Eriksen is said to be the only pro in England with an ICD implant.

