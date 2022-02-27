https://sputniknews.com/20220227/cristiano-ronaldo-fumes-as-bruno-fernandes-fails-to-pass-ball-in-man-united-0-0-draw-with-watford-1093412619.html
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo fumed in frustration on Saturday afternoon when compatriot Bruno Fernandes did not pass to him in Manchester United’s face-off against Watford. In the 12th minute of the match at the Old Trafford, the Portuguese midfielder for the Red Devils, who had taken on the captain’s role while Harry Maguire was on the bench, ignored the chance to pass to Ronaldo. Fernandes, who only had goalkeeper Ben Foster to beat and could have squared the ball to his right allowing CR7 a chance to tap in a goal, opted to go for it himself. As a result, the goal was saved by Foster, in what was to be one of eight shots that Fernandes had throughout that day. Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, also had a goal ruled out for offside in the 15th minute, and hit the post and struck team-mate Anthony Elanga with another goal-bound shot. Thus, Manchester United squandered its golden opportunities against the Hornets throughout 90 minutes to take home a valuable point to secure Champions League qualification - the third time in five Premier League games. The Red Devils, still fourth in the table, are only two points ahead of Arsenal, who played three fewer games. Tottenham could also spring ahead of them if they won both of their forthcoming games. With the club trying to vie for third place with Chelsea, who are now three points ahead of Manchester United with two games in hand, Bruno Fernandes told MUTV: As for fans on social media, some shared Ronaldo’s frustration with the incident involving Fernandes.Other fans, however, held a different opinion on the matter.
Manchester United dropped points in its push for a Champions League qualification spot on Saturday as it was held to a 0-0 draw against a dogged Watford in a Premier League clash at the Old Trafford.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo
fumed in frustration on Saturday afternoon when compatriot Bruno Fernandes did not pass to him in Manchester United’s face-off against Watford.
In the 12th minute of the match at the Old Trafford, the Portuguese midfielder for the Red Devils, who had taken on the captain’s role while Harry Maguire was on the bench, ignored the chance to pass to Ronaldo.
Fernandes, who only had goalkeeper Ben Foster to beat and could have squared the ball to his right allowing CR7 a chance to tap in a goal, opted to go for it himself. As a result, the goal was saved by Foster, in what was to be one of eight shots that Fernandes had throughout that day.
Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, also had a goal ruled out for offside in the 15th minute, and hit the post and struck team-mate Anthony Elanga with another goal-bound shot. Thus, Manchester United squandered its golden opportunities against the Hornets throughout 90 minutes to take home a valuable point to secure Champions League qualification - the third time in five Premier League games.
The Red Devils, still fourth in the table, are only two points ahead of Arsenal, who played three fewer games. Tottenham could also spring ahead of them if they won both of their forthcoming games.
“Our job as coaches is to help the team to create enough chances. If we'd only had two or three against Watford, we could ask ourselves why. But the number of chances we had, they have to be enough to win the game. We need to be sharper in front of goal. If you miss that many, it's difficult to win,” said Man United German interim manager Ralf Rangnick.
With the club trying to vie for third place with Chelsea, who are now three points ahead of Manchester United with two games in hand, Bruno Fernandes told MUTV:
"As I said many times, we dropped points for the third [position], that’s the main point for us, we could be one step closer to them. But now is not the time to start thinking how many we should have or how many points we will have at the end, we need to look to the next game."
As for fans on social media, some shared Ronaldo’s frustration with the incident involving Fernandes.
