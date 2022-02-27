Biden's Supreme Court Pick Will Push 'Woke Agenda', Leader of Conservative Latino Group Says
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISU.S. Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as she accepts U.S. President Joe Biden's nomination to be a U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice and the first Black woman to serve on the court, at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 25, 2022.
Biden named Jackson to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court on Friday, thus fulfilling a campaign promise to appoint a Black woman to the highest court.
US Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, has relentlessly promoted a "woke agenda," the leader of the political group Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles said on Saturday.
In an interview with Fox News, the president of the organization, Alfonso Aguilar, said that although he admits to not having doubts regarding Jackson's intelligence or legal knowledge, "she has shown that she’s willing to put her radical leftist views before the letter of the law and the constitution."
"To preserve the proper balance among our constitutional branches of government, we cannot have another activist ideologue in the highest court of the land trying to push a particular political point of view," he told the outlet.
Aguilar, who served in the Bush administration and now promotes conservative views among Latinos, claimed that Hispanics in the US would be repelled by Biden's choice.
"Hispanic citizens who are turned off by the Democrats’ turn to the extreme left will take note that the president has decided to nominate someone who, in her career as an attorney and then as a federal judge, has aggressively worked to promote a woke agenda," he explained.
Jackson, 51, currently serves on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, where Biden nominated her to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland less than a year ago. She is a Harvard Law School graduate who clerked for Breyer.
Jackson has reportedly long been mentioned in progressive circles as a possible Supreme Court nominee, and the left-wing, such as members of the Congressional group known as "the Squad", applauded her selection on Friday.
Meanwhile, left-leaning Latino organizations also expressed support for Jackson. They praised both her qualifications and the opportunity to increase the diversity of representation on the court.
"Judge Jackson is extraordinarily well qualified for a seat on the Supreme Court," Maria Teresa Kumar, president of Voto Latino President political group, said in a statement on Friday. "Just as importantly, her nomination represents a profoundly important step towards creating a court that reflects the diversity of this country.
Kumar added that she felt "proud" when former President Barak Obama nominated Sonia Sotomayor, making her "the first Latina to become a Supreme Court Justice."
"I’m overjoyed for the millions of Black women and little girls who I know are experiencing a similar sense of pride today," she said.
Jackson's nomination will now be vetted and subjected to public hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee. To be confirmed to the Supreme Court, Jackson will require 51 votes in the Senate.