Biden's Supreme Court Pick Will Push 'Woke Agenda', Leader of Conservative Latino Group Says

27.02.2022

US Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, has relentlessly promoted a "woke agenda," the leader of the political group Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles said on Saturday.In an interview with Fox News, the president of the organization, Alfonso Aguilar, said that although he admits to not having doubts regarding Jackson's intelligence or legal knowledge, "she has shown that she’s willing to put her radical leftist views before the letter of the law and the constitution."Aguilar, who served in the Bush administration and now promotes conservative views among Latinos, claimed that Hispanics in the US would be repelled by Biden's choice.Jackson, 51, currently serves on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, where Biden nominated her to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland less than a year ago. She is a Harvard Law School graduate who clerked for Breyer. Jackson has reportedly long been mentioned in progressive circles as a possible Supreme Court nominee, and the left-wing, such as members of the Congressional group known as "the Squad", applauded her selection on Friday.Meanwhile, left-leaning Latino organizations also expressed support for Jackson. They praised both her qualifications and the opportunity to increase the diversity of representation on the court.Kumar added that she felt "proud" when former President Barak Obama nominated Sonia Sotomayor, making her "the first Latina to become a Supreme Court Justice."Jackson's nomination will now be vetted and subjected to public hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee. To be confirmed to the Supreme Court, Jackson will require 51 votes in the Senate.

