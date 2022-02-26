International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russian Special Military Op in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220226/zelensky-has-fled-kiev-for-lvov-russian-state-duma-speaker-says-1093390487.html
Zelensky Has Fled Kiev for Lvov, Russian State Duma Speaker Says
Zelensky Has Fled Kiev for Lvov, Russian State Duma Speaker Says
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-26T10:27+0000
2022-02-26T11:06+0000
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
russian special military op in ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1093392262_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_dd010b63f172ed35a733cfc4e0db3412.jpg
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Saturday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had left Kiev for Lvov; he added that Zelensky had already departed the Ukrainian capital as of yesterday.Volodin also noted that all the videos that Zelensky publishes on social networks were recorded in advance. According to him, information about Zelensky's departure to Lvov came from deputies of the Rada, Ukraine's legislature.On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defenсe Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stated it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Prior to that, Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed decrees recognising the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) people's republics. In the past weeks, the situation along the line of contact has significantly deteriorated as Ukrainian forces have intensified the shelling of Donbass.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1093392262_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_5a405df67135da5761d626cc2f15c651.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, volodymyr zelensky

Zelensky Has Fled Kiev for Lvov, Russian State Duma Speaker Says

10:27 GMT 26.02.2022 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 26.02.2022)
© REUTERS / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2022
© REUTERS / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER
SubscribeGoogle news
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Saturday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had left Kiev for Lvov; he added that Zelensky had already departed the Ukrainian capital as of yesterday.
"Zelensky hastily left Kiev. He was not in the capital of Ukraine yesterday. Together with his entourage, he fled to the city of Lvov, where he and his assistants were equipped with a place to live," Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel.
Volodin also noted that all the videos that Zelensky publishes on social networks were recorded in advance. According to him, information about Zelensky's departure to Lvov came from deputies of the Rada, Ukraine's legislature.
On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces.
The Russian Defenсe Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stated it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
Prior to that, Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed decrees recognising the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) people's republics.
In the past weeks, the situation along the line of contact has significantly deteriorated as Ukrainian forces have intensified the shelling of Donbass.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала