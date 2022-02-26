https://sputniknews.com/20220226/watch-mount-etna-spew-massive-plumes-of-ash-into-sky-over-sicily-1093404841.html

Stratovolcano Mount Etna, located between the cities of Messina and Catania, was captured on Saturday emitting a massive column of white and grey smoke.According to a video circulating on social media, red bursts of lava can also be seen inside the plumes of ash.So far, no eruption warning or evacuation order has been issued.Due to a previous eruption on 21 February, local authorities closed the airport of the Sicilian city of Catania.Mount Etna has been demonstrating increased activity over the years. The last major eruption that necessitated evacuations took place in 1992.

