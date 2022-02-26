https://sputniknews.com/20220226/watch-mount-etna-spew-massive-plumes-of-ash-into-sky-over-sicily-1093404841.html
Watch Mount Etna Spew Massive Plumes of Ash Into Sky Over Sicily
Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy has been active over this month. Last time the volcano erupted on Monday, sending ashes to the sky and emitting lava from the southeastern crater of the volcano, located at an altitude of more than 2900 meters.
Stratovolcano Mount Etna, located between the cities of Messina and Catania, was captured on Saturday emitting a massive column of white and grey smoke.
According to a video
circulating on social media, red bursts of lava can also be seen inside the plumes of ash.
So far, no eruption warning or evacuation order has been issued.
Due to a previous eruption on 21 February, local authorities closed the airport of the Sicilian city of Catania.
Mount Etna has been demonstrating increased activity
over the years. The last major eruption that necessitated evacuations took place in 1992.